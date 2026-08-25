Uttarakhand CM Dhami extends Raksha Bandhan greetings, women get free bus travel

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received Raksha Sutras from women during a public interaction programme at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Monday. Women from different parts of the state tied rakhis on his wrist and wished him a long and healthy life. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Women tie rakhi to chief minister Dhami thanked the women for their affection and extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to them and other residents of the state. The interaction took place during a Janata Milan programme, where people from various regions had gathered at the camp office.

The chief minister said the festival was also an occasion to recognise the role of women in society and reaffirm the government's commitment to their welfare and empowerment. He said the state government was working with full commitment towards strengthening women economically and socially.

Free travel for two days As part of the Raksha Bandhan arrangements, women will be allowed to travel free on Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses for two days, August 28 and 29, 2026.

Dhami said the facility had been introduced to make travel easier for women during the festival, when many travel to meet their brothers and families. The free travel arrangement will apply on the corporation's buses during the two specified days.

He added that the government was taking steps to make women financially stronger while also increasing awareness of their social and constitutional rights. Empowering women through greater access to opportunities and rights remained an important priority, he said.

The chief minister said the state government would continue working towards women's empowerment with complete commitment. He also reiterated his Raksha Bandhan wishes and thanked the women who participated in the programme and tied rakhis, calling the occasion a reflection of the festival's bond of affection, protection and mutual respect across families and communities in the state.