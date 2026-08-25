‘Kutte bhonke hazaar’: BPSC official's remark sparks backlash amid student protests in Bihar
Aspirants and opposition leaders criticised Singh and the BJP-led Bihar government . They accused the BPSC official of "likening students to dogs".
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination controller Rajesh Kumar Singh came under fire on Monday over his remarks on protests by job aspirants across the state, triggering a political row.
Aspirants and opposition leaders criticised Singh and the BJP-led Bihar government after a video of his remarks went viral on social media. They accused him of "likening students to dogs".
What did he say?
Rajesh Singh was responding to questions about the demands of protesting candidates, who have opposed the new two-stage format of the teachers' recruitment exams - prelims and mains.
On the protests, Singh said, “I want to ask all those who have problems - why do you not move the court? As far as the Commission is concerned, I would like to quote the proverb - haathi chale bazaar, kutte bhonke hazaar.”
Singh was also heard asking reporters to ignore his use of the proverb, news agency PTI reported. Roughly translated, it means that an elephant continues walking through a marketplace without being affected by a thousand barking dogs.
However, the video was aired by news channels and widely shared on social media.
Singh’s clarification on the remark
Facing criticism, Singh later issued a brief video statement. “I had merely uttered a proverb, but my words were twisted out of context. Nonetheless, if I have offended anybody, even unwittingly, I express regret,” he said.
Aspirants, opposition target BPSC official
Several aspirants targeted Singh over his remarks. They reportedly said, "The BPSC official's remarks are proof that in the eyes of the authorities, our worth is not more than that of stray dogs".
RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav criticised Singh and demanded that he apologise. He also urged the Samrat Choudhary government to take strict action against the BPSC official.
Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was told about Singh's remarks when he arrived at Gardanibagh, where the protest was taking place in the city.
His estranged elder sister Rohini Acharya also posted the video on her X handle, describing Singh's remarks as "derogatory" and "undignified".
Research scholars and job aspirants have been holding protests in Patna's Gardanibagh over several concerns, including revised rules for the recruitment of assistant professors and alleged irregularities in the state civil services examination.
On Tuesday, candidates seeking teaching jobs also joined the protest. Their demands include a single-tier examination for BPSC-TRE 4, action against people who secured jobs through corrupt means, greater transparency in BSSC recruitments, and steps against exam mafias.
With inputs from PTI
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