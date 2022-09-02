Loudspeakers help cop reunite minor boy with parents in Vakola
Being the first day of the much-awaited Ganeshotsav festival, the streets were crowded and there were no signs of the boy’s parents
Mumbai: The use of loudspeakers in religious places may be a raging political issue but it helped the police reunite a five-year-old boy with his parents in Vakola on Thursday. According to the Vakola police, head constable Ashfaq Kazi, in charge of the Golibaar beat in Vakola, was patrolling on his police motorcycle when he saw the boy sitting on the pavement and crying.
Being the first day of the much-awaited Ganeshotsav festival, the streets were crowded and there were no signs of the boy’s parents. “I tried asking him for details about his family and address but the boy was scared and could not tell me anything. I got biscuits and chocolates for him and once he calmed down, I put him on my motorcycle and set off in search of his parents,” Kazi told Hindustan Times.
Kazi and the boy scoured the entire Golibaar area but to no avail. Finally, the head constable, who has been with the Vakola police for a year now, drew upon his experience and hit upon an idea. “We went to several temples and mosques in the area and requested them to announce on their loudspeakers that the boy had been found and that his parents should contact the police immediately,” Kazi said.
Even as the announcements were being made, Kazi kept riding around with the boy throughout his jurisdiction and coordinating with other beat constables. Finally, about two-and-a-half hours later, he was informed that the boy’s parents had reached the police station, following which he rushed there.
After a tearful reunion, the boy’s mother told the police that they hail from Punjab and had come to stay with their relatives in Nirmal Nagar. She said that they had just stepped out when the boy got separated from them.
“The boy had come to love the bike so much that he kept demanding to get back on it even as his mother was trying to take him away,” an amused Kazi recalled.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
