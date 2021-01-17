Lower turnout likely to lead to Covid vaccine wastage, say health officers in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government on Saturday morning cited concerns over the possible wastage of vaccine vials if the turnout of healthcare workers (HCW) for inoculation was lower than the registrations.
Each of the 10 vaccination centre is capable of inoculating 100 HCWs. The health department has provided 10 vials of vaccine for every unit and each vial can vaccinate 10 people. Once opened, a vial cannot be preserved more than eight hours.
Thus, if vaccination centres get fewer healthcare workers, the remaining opened dosages will go to waste. For instance, if any vaccination unit gets 92 HCWs, then the remaining eight dosages will get wasted.
“It is expected that if the vaccination centres don’t get a calculated number of HCWs, then it will lead to wastage of dosages. But this won’t happen always. As we start the immunisation programme for a higher number of people, we can make optimum use of vaccine doses,” said Dr Archana Patil, director of state health services.
Dr Patil urged all registered HCWs to come forward and get vaccinated. “All HCWs have worked round the clock during the pandemic, risking their lives. It is now time to come forward and set an example for the general public. This will boost up the citizens’ confidence too in the vaccine,” she added.
Additional commissioner Suresh Kakani, who has worked throughout the pandemic, said it is an emotional day.
“We have been waiting for months for a vaccine that can bring an end to the pandemic. Now, finally the day has come...We hope to complete vaccinating the HCWs in the next 10-15 days. I would urge the registered HCWs to get themselves vaccinated,” he said.
In one day, giant lung billboard at Kharghar turns black due to high pollution
- This comes four weeks after a study found that air pollution levels on the outskirts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) along the Kharghar-Panvel-Taloja belt are above safe limits.
Maharashtra suspends Covid-19 vaccine drive till Jan 18 due to CoWIN app glitch
- Technical glitches in CoWIN app triggered communication lag and concerns among the beneficiaries.
