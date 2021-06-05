Maharashtra adds below 20,000 new cases for 7th straight day; 863 fresh cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Saturday continued to see a decline in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 13,659 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 5,819,224, according to the state health department’s bulletin. This is the seventh consecutive day that the daily cases remained below the 20,000-mark. Saturday’s case count is 493 less than that of Friday’s when 14,152 people tested positive for the viral disease.

As many as 300 people died while 21,776 recovered in the western state in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll and total recoveries to 99,512 and 5,528,834 respectively, the health department’s bulletin also showed. The recovery rate has climbed to 95.01 per cent and the cumulative figures of active cases have come down to 188,027.

The state capital Mumbai, on the other hand, saw 863 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. The caseload has now climbed to 709,857 including 14,951 deaths. On Friday, 968 cases and 24 more deaths were seen in Mumbai.

As the overall Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra has been improving due to the imposition of lockdown-like restrictions since mid-April this year, all cities and districts will be now placed under a five-level unlock plan from June 7 onwards.

These five levels of the unlock plan will be based on the Covid-19 positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in cities and districts. Those areas with less than 5 per cent positivity rate and 25 per cent occupancy of oxygen beds will come under level one. There will be no restrictions in Level 1 areas and several relaxations will be given.

However, those areas with more than 20 per cent positivity rate and over 75 per cent occupancy of oxygen beds will come under level five. Cities and districts in this level will see the strictest curbs and only essential services including shops selling essential items will be allowed to function.

Meanwhile, nearly 23.7 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease so far of which 18,940,778 have received the first dose while 4,727,545 have received both doses.

