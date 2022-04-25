Maha MP, MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody
- Earlier, the independent lawmaker couple’s call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence triggered protests from Shiv Sena supporters.
A day after independent parliamentarian Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, were arrested for “creating enmity between groups”, a Mumbai court on Sunday remanded them in 14-day judicial custody.
Earlier, the independent lawmaker couple’s call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence triggered protests from Shiv Sena supporters.
The Mumbai Police also slapped the sedition charge on them after they were arrested on Saturday. The police demanded their custody, but the court remanded them in judicial custody, a senior officer said.
Public prosecutor Pradip Gharat said: “Charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 124-A (sedition) are made out against them as they had challenged the government machinery and made remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray.” The court will hear their bail application on April 29, he added.
The offence of sedition under IPC Section 124A is committed when any person by words or otherwise brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law.
While Navneet Rana will be sent to the Byculla women’s jail, her husband will be taken to the Arthur Road jail, an officer said.
State home minister Dilip Walse Patil said the arrest of the Rana couple was “appropriate”. Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut also defended the arrest of the Ranas, saying there must have been some reason behind the police action.
The Mumbai police on Saturday evening arrested Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, an independent MLA from Badnera in the same district, for “creating enmity between different groups”.
The development came hours after the couple cancelled their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra.
On Sunday, police arrested 13 Sena workers for protesting outside the residence of the Ranas in Khar a day ago.
“They were held for creating ruckus outside the residence of Ranas in suburban Khar. All the arrested persons are accused of playing a key role in the protest on Saturday,” a senior officer said, adding that all 13 were released on bail.
ON THIS PAGE
-
He was made of air, and hovered about like a djinn. Raju Pandey was one of Delhi's most gentle-mannered bookstore staffers. He recently died, aged 46. The cause was an asthma attack during the early morning hours. The very antithesis of intrusion, he never violated a shopper's physical and emotional space. But he had an excellent sense of timing. What he was too modest to say was his intensive familiarity with the contemporary book scene.
-
Govt, stakeholders to meet, draw up cloud kitchen plan
To facilitate the growth of cloud kitchen businesses in the national capital and to further enhance employment opportunities, the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, the policy think tank of the Delhi government, in collaboration with the department of Industries, will brainstorm with cloud kitchen operators on Tuesday and come up with a Delhi Cloud Kitchen Policy. The government eyes to create 30,000 jobs by facilitating cloud kitchens through handholding and reducing regulatory compliance burden.
-
Punjab CM Mann to visit Delhi’s schools, hospitals
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior state officials will visit health institutions and government schools in the national capital on Monday to learn about the “Delhi model” and replicate it in the state, an official aware of the matter said. Improvement of government educational facilities and reforming state health facilities was one of the major poll planks of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.
-
Two key Walled City heritage sites in Delhi’s revamp plans
After delays of several years, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's plans to redevelop two heritage sites in the Walled City as museums and tourist complexes are once again back on track. According to the tender issued by the civic body on April 12, 2022, the estimated cost of the work in the current phase will be ₹24,874,000 and the time of completion after selection of concessionaire is around six months.
-
Parties gear up for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit has started the preparations for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll—the seat fell vacant after sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected as Rajya Sabha member last month—which is likely to be held in the next few months. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Sunday held a meeting with senior leaders and workers in the constituency to discuss the poll plan and issues in the area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics