Maha MP, MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody

A day after independent parliamentarian Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, were arrested for “creating enmity between groups”, a Mumbai court on Sunday remanded them in 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier, the independent lawmaker couple’s call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence triggered protests from Shiv Sena supporters.

The Mumbai Police also slapped the sedition charge on them after they were arrested on Saturday. The police demanded their custody, but the court remanded them in judicial custody, a senior officer said.

Public prosecutor Pradip Gharat said: “Charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 124-A (sedition) are made out against them as they had challenged the government machinery and made remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray.” The court will hear their bail application on April 29, he added.

The offence of sedition under IPC Section 124A is committed when any person by words or otherwise brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law.

While Navneet Rana will be sent to the Byculla women’s jail, her husband will be taken to the Arthur Road jail, an officer said.

State home minister Dilip Walse Patil said the arrest of the Rana couple was “appropriate”. Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut also defended the arrest of the Ranas, saying there must have been some reason behind the police action.

The Mumbai police on Saturday evening arrested Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, an independent MLA from Badnera in the same district, for “creating enmity between different groups”.

The development came hours after the couple cancelled their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra.

On Sunday, police arrested 13 Sena workers for protesting outside the residence of the Ranas in Khar a day ago.

“They were held for creating ruckus outside the residence of Ranas in suburban Khar. All the arrested persons are accused of playing a key role in the protest on Saturday,” a senior officer said, adding that all 13 were released on bail.

