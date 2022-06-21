Sharad Pawar says third bid to bring down MVA govt, will find solution
Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, on Tuesday said the current political crisis in Maharashtra is the attempt by the Opposition to pull down the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the state and a solution would soon be around.
Stating that there was no question of his party allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the veteran politician who had played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term.
He added the crisis is an internal matter of Shiv Sena, with whom the NCP and Congress shares a ruling alliance. "They will inform us after assessing situation," he added.
Regarding Sena leader Eknath Shinde who has remained untraceable along with some MLAs, Pawar said the latter never told them about his chief ministerial ambitions, while adding that he had not spoken to him at the moment.
“He has never conveyed to us that he wants to be CM...This is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, whatever they decide we're with them. We don't think there is any need for change in the government,” he said.
When asked the MLC election results, Pawar said cross voting happened in such polls and there was nothing new in that. “Will find a solution.”
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
