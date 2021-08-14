Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maha records highest one-day Covid vaccinations with over 9L jabs administered
mumbai news

Maha records highest one-day Covid vaccinations with over 9L jabs administered

The state health department said that earlier on July 3, it had set a record by vaccinating 811,000 people in a day.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Meanwhile, fatalities due to the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra have climbed up to five so far. (AFP)

A day before the Mumbai suburban train services open for fully-vaccinated people, the Maharashtra health department said on Saturday that the state registered the highest number of single-day vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till 7pm with 936,000 beneficiaries getting inoculated with the jabs.

“Earlier, on July 3, the state had set a record by vaccinating 811,000 people in a day,” the department was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes as the recently announced Covid-19 curbs are set to take effect in the state from Sunday onwards, which also marks the 75th Independence Day. Besides, Mumbai local trains opening for fully vaccinated people, shopping malls and other establishments will be permitted to function till 10pm, given all staffers are fully vaccinated. Restaurants have also been allowed to run till 10pm as against the current deadline of 4pm but they can only do so at 50 per cent capacity. Furthermore, gyms, spas and parlours can also operate with 50 per cent capacity from August 15 onwards.

Also Read | Mumbai local trains, gyms and malls: Maharashtra relaxations coming into effect from Aug 15

On August 8, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the state government’s decision to allow fully vaccinated people to avail of local train services. However, he cautioned against lowering the guard, citing that Covid-19 crisis is “yet to be over.” “I know that people are running out of patience due to the lockdown curbs…We are trying to strike a balance between keeping the virus in check and opening up financial activities,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, fatalities due to the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in the state have climbed up to five so far with as many as 66 people found with the same, the health department said. Of the five deaths, two are from Ratnagiri while one each has been reported from Beed, Raigad, and Mumbai.

Also Read | Delta Plus advances in Maharashtra: 5 deaths, 66 cases from coronavirus variant

A 63-year-old fully-vaccinated woman from Mumbai became the second person to succumb to the Delta Plus variant, after an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri district.

Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed a decline in the daily coronavirus infections with 5,787 cases, down from Friday’s 6,686, thereby taking the cumulative tally to 63,87,863, according to data shared by the health department. As many as 134 deaths were logged, down from Friday’s 158. However, the number of fresh recoveries deteriorated with 5,352 people recovering from the virus on Saturday as opposed to 5,861 on the preceding day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra covid-19 coronavirus vaccine covid-19 vaccine

Related Stories

mumbai news

Fully vaccinated people can travel on local trains from August 15: Thackeray

UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:05 PM IST
mumbai news

QR code-based passes to be issued at 65 Mumbai local stations: Mayor

PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 03:33 PM IST
mumbai news

Allotment of Mumbai local train passes: 23,251 season tickets issued on Day 1

PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 11:39 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP