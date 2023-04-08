MGL slashes CNG price by 8, PNG by 5 in city

Mumbai: The Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Friday announced a steep reduction in the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹8/kg and domestic PNG (piped natural gas) by ₹5/SCM across its licenced area. HT Image

This will bring a big relief to the private car population running on CNG in Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) which has risen by 13% in the past year. There are now four-lakh four-wheelers private cars running on CNG.

The total CNG vehicular population has now gone over nine lakh which also includes commercial four-wheelers, taxis and auto rickshaws. Earlier this February, MGL had reduced its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by ₹2.5 per Kg.

MGL said that they welcome the decision taken by the Government of India for revising the pricing methodology of domestically produced natural gas to promote the usage of natural gas. This step of GOI will help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the domestic and transportation segment, which is an additional step towards making India cleaner and greener.

“We are pleased to pass on the benefit of this reduction in domestic gas cost to its Domestic PNG and CNG consumers. Accordingly, the price of CNG is reduced by ₹8/kg and Domestic PNG (DPNG) by ₹5/SCM in and around Mumbai,” said an MGL spokesperson.

The CNG will lead to savings of about 49% and 16% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai. In future when the rationalisation of fares happens, there are chances of auto and taxi fares dropping.