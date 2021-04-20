Maharashtra allows opening of shops from 7-11am, home delivery till 8pm

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced restrictions on timing of functioning of shops, as the state continued to observe a 15-day curfew with the imposition of section 144 as announced by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 13.

“Vegetable shops, vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, and all types of food shops, including chicken, mutton, poultry, fish and eggs to open only between 7am and 11am,” said an order signed by Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte.

“Shops related to agriculture implements and farm produce pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as organisations, will observe the same restrictions,” the order further read.

Home delivery from these shops, it added, may be allowed between 7am and 8pm, adding that the timings, however, may be changed by the local authorities.

Maharashtra’s 15-day state-wide curfew began at 8pm on April 14, after an announcement by chief minister Thackeray in this regard the previous night. The western state is the worst-hit since the early days of the pandemic last year and has, in recent days, witnessed a single-day rise of more than 60,000 cases. Its capital city Mumbai has also been witnessing a rapid surge in its daily cases.

However, on Monday, Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 count fell to 58,924, as per a health department bulletin, taking its caseload to 3,898,262. Also on that day, 351 people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the state’s death toll to 60,824, the bulletin showed. A day ago, there were a record 68,631 cases as well as 503 related deaths.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, 586,867 people have tested positive thus far of which 12,412 have lost their lives. On Monday, 7,381 infections were detected in the metropolis, along with 7,381 fatalities.

