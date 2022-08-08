Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely tomorrow, Fadnavis may take home dept: Report

The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra is likely to take place on Tuesday. According to people familiar with the development, the cabinet expansion is scheduled at 11am with 12 to 15 MLAs from the ruling camp being sworn-in at the Central Hall of the legislature. The cabinet currently comprises Shinde and Fadnavis.

Shinde took the charge of the top post, after rebelling against his former boss Uddhav Thackeray, along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30. This was a day after the Shiv Sena supremo resigned as Shinde led a major rebellion in the Sena ranks from BJP-ruled Assam.

According to news agency PTI, a senior BJP leader said the cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow in Mumbai. “I cannot divulge any details about it and who will be in the cabinet,” he further said.

In the recent past, Fadnavis and Shinde have paid multiple visits to Delhi reportedly over the issue of cabinet expansion. Last week, reports said the Maharashtra cabinet is set to be expanded in the coming week and as many as 15 ministers will be inducted in it. Fadnavis may get the crucial home portfolio.

On Saturday, Shinde said the state government's functioning has not been affected in any way due to the delay in the expansion of the council of ministers and that more ministers will be inducted soon.

Earlier, Fadnavis had told reporters, "The expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet will take place before you can even imagine." According to some reports, the exercise would be carried out before August 15.

