In Sena vs Sena, ex-minister Abdul Sattar is Uddhav Thackeray camp’s new target
MUMBAI: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Monday opened a new front in the battle with rival camp Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that former minister Abdul Sattar’s two children were among the 7,800 candidates accused of allegedly manipulating the results of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).
Shiv Sena legislator Ambadas Danve said the Shiv Sena will demand that the case must be completely investigated by the state government and action taken. “It must be noted that these exams were conducted when Abdul Sattar saheb was the minister,” Danve said.
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) disqualified 7,880 candidates after evidence emerged that the marks of these candidates were tampered with. Among those arrested in this case are the council’s suspended commissioner Tukaram Supe and Pritesh Deshmukh, director of GA Software, the private firm responsible for conducting the exam.
Abdul Sattar, who was a minister of state in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, was among the first to switch his allegiance to party dissident and chief minister Eknath Shinde. Sattar is an MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad and controls a number of educational institutions in the area.
Sattar denied the allegations. “This is absolutely wrong. My daughters appeared in the exam but did not qualify... They did not qualify in the exams and I have the documents to prove this,” said Sattar, adding that this was an attempt to defame him. Sattar added that it was for anyone to verify these details by information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and sought an investigation by the government in this issue.
TET is an examination that tests teachers for mathematics, science and language skills and is mandatory under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. In Maharashtra, it is conducted by MSCE and all candidates aspiring to join government-run schools as teachers have to clear this examination.
In a notification on Wednesday, MSCE said 7,880 candidates were found in a police investigation to be involved in tampering with the result though they failed the exam. The council cancelled their certificates and barred them from applying again.
