Nitish to meet deputy amid speculation about differences within NDA

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was scheduled to meet his deputy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarkishore Prasad on Monday amid speculation about growing differences within Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as some of the major parties have called meetings of their legislators.

BJP and Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), or JD (U) have been at loggerheads. On Sunday, JD (U) leader Rajiv Ranjan said a conspiracy was hatched to cut Kumar to size in the 2020 polls as the chief minister stayed away from a NITI Aayog meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired in New Delhi but attended a couple of functions in Patna. Kumar earlier skipped a dinner Modi hosted for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and also the swearing-in ceremony of his successor, Droupadi Murmu.

A BJP minister acknowledged there was a crisis and that it will be defused even as the JD (U) has convened a meeting of its lawmakers on Tuesday.

NDA leaders pointed out that Kumar left the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance in 2017 and allied with the BJP again over corruption. “This time the issue is coalition dharma. The JD (U) is alleging the BJP has been continuously undermining the party,” said an NDA leader, requesting anonymity.

A JD (U) leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the BJP honoured its commitment by making Nitish Kumar the chief minister despite getting lesser seats in the 2020 polls. “But of late, it [BJP) was trying to demean him.”

People aware of the matter said JD (U) has discussed issues such as a larger share in the Union council of ministers. A second JD (U) leader said if BJP’s 17 Members of Parliament from Bihar can get four central ministers, JD (U) with 16 should get at least three berths. But JD (U) leader Rajiv Ranjan on Sunday ruled out the possibility of joining the Union government.

BJP functionaries said JD (U) was also uncomfortable with assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, whom Kumar in March accused of violating the Constitution.

A BJP leader said Union home minister Amit Shah may have announced that they will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 state polls in alliance with the JD (U) but mistrust among the two parties remains. “JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh was [on Sunday] non-committal about the alliance for the 2024 and 2025 polls.”

BJP functionaries said there has been a demand from a section of party leaders to contest the polls in Bihar alone.

BJP has 77 members in the 243-member Bihar assembly while the JD (U) has 45, Hindustan Aawam Morcha-S four, and Independent 1. The RJD-led alliance has 116 lawmakers while the majority mark in the House is 122.

RJD and Congress have asked their lawmakers to remain in Patna at least till Wednesday. “We are watching the developments very closely,” said Congress leader Ajit Sharma.

Congress is among the parties, which have called the meetings of its legislators. “In view of the rapidly changing political situation, which I have also got to know through the media, it is important to do stocktaking with the legislators. I have called all of them to Patna by Monday evening. There will be a meeting,” said Sharma.

An RJD leader said that the party was prepared and would not hesitate to make sacrifices if it could contribute to stopping the communal forces from playing with the social fabric. “Let us wait and see. The numbers are with the Opposition. We have maintained the mandate was snatched from us. It is better late than never. The people wanted change, which was not allowed to happen. Now if it happens, it will be people’s victory. The party has asked the legislators to stay in Patna.”

RJD, which is the biggest party in the assembly, has also softened its stand on Kumar of late.

JD (U) leader and minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said there have been a lot of important developments in the party and it was natural to sit with the party lawmakers to discuss how to proceed further. “This is a natural democratic process in any party.”

JD (U) insiders said the die is cast and it is a matter of time before Kumar breaks his silence to make the picture clear.