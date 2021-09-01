Maharashtra: CBI detains a member of Anil Deshmukh’s legal team

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday detained advocate Anand Daga, who was a part of the legal team of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, suspecting that he tried to influence a junior rank CBI officer during the course of a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

The central agency had, on Wednesday also detained Deshmukh’s son-in-law, but he was let off after questioning. But Daga has been detained as his alleged role was found, added the sources.

The CBI has initiated a fresh enquiry after a purported report of the preliminary probe was leaked and suspected that Dage had tried to scuttle the probe through a junior rank CBI officer, who was part of its team, said a CBI officer. They were called for interrogation and later in the evening Daga was detained for further interrogation, added the officer.

The CBI had undertaken a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh, pursuant to the April 5 order of the Bombay high court.

After the enquiry, the central agency found substance in the allegations and registered an FIR against Deshmukh April 21.

In a letter written to the chief minister on March 20, Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had directed certain Mumbai police officers to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s hotel and bars.

Later ED has also registered a money laundering case against Deshmukh.

The agency has claimed that its probe suggests that Deshmukh misused his position as Maharashtra home minister, and through assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze – who has now been dismissed and is in Taloja jail for his alleged role in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases – collected ₹4.7 crore from Mumbai’s bars for their “smooth functioning”.

The agency added that this money was later, through hawala channels, sent to two brothers in Delhi who operated bogus companies and diverted the money as donations to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukhs.

The agency then arrested Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and assistant Kundan Shinde on June 26, claiming their role in the laundering of money extorted on Deshmukh’s directions.

In mid-July, the anti-money laundering agency provisionally attached Deshmukh’s properties, worth ₹4.2 crore. The attached assets include a residential flat in Worli valued at ₹1.54 crore and 25 land parcels of book value ₹2.67 crore at Dhutum village at Uran in the neighbouring Raigad district.

Deshmukh has, however, maintained that the case against him was a classic example of political witch-hunting. He has said that the allegations levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh cropped up only after the cop was shunted out over his poor handling of the Antilia and the Hiran murder cases.