CM Shinde demands land for Maha Bhavan in Kashmir

Mumbai: During his 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister Eknath Shinde met Lt Governor of Kashmir Manoj Sinha and demanded a piece of land to construct Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir. The Bhavan will play a key role in tourism and cultural exchange and enhance economic growth for Maharashtra and Kashmir as well, said Shinde. Srinagar, June 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Imran Nissar)

In his letter to Sinha, Shinde wrote, “After the abrogation of article 370 and evolution of the region has brought an ideal opportunity for greater integration between the two states. Understanding the tourism and cultural exchange, I may kindly ask for allotment of a land parcel for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir. The Bhavan will showcase Maharashtrian art, culture and cuisine and also offer accommodation to people visiting Kashmir. It will also serve as a vibrant venue for cultural events and conversations fostering the rich exchange of ideas.”

Shinde called Sinha at his official residence in Kashmir on Sunday. The CM said that once the land is allotted, the Maharashtra government will construct the building following the guidelines and procedures for eco-friendly development that respects Kashmir’s cultural and natural legacy.

Shinde was on a 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday. He visited Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra before heading for Kashmir, where he visited places like Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

Shine made similar demands in Assam and Uttar Pradesh to his counterparts for the allotment of land for Maharashtra Bhavan last year and early this year.