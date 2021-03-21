Maharashtra CM directs Haffkine to start talks with firms that have developed Covid-19 vaccine

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday directed the state-run Haffkine Institute to speed up the process for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines. He has also directed the institute to start talks with firms that have developed Covid-19 vaccines and seek the Centre’s help in developing its own biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facility, which refers to biocontainment precautions required in establishments where personnel work with agents that may cause serious or potentially-lethal disease through inhalation.

Thackeray’s directives came during his visit to Haffkine Institute where he reviewed the institute’s preparations to set up a new plant at an estimated cost of ₹154 crore, for the manufacture of the Covid vaccine in collaboration with Bharat Biotech. “The institute should focus on developing the Covid-19 vaccine and make all attempts to get desired permission and technology. It should also initiate talks with other firms that have developed Covid-19 vaccine,” Thackeray told officials during the review meeting on Saturday.

The institute, during the first week of this month, had sought permission from the Centre to start fill and finish operations, which if approved would allow Haffkine Institute to bottle vaccines and pack them as a product after receiving the vaccines in bulk from Bharat Biotech, said Sandip Rathod, managing director of Haffkine Institute.

Earlier, in January, Haffkine Institute had sought permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for transfer of technology from Bharat Biotech, which has developed the first indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin. To participate in the process of making the vaccine, the institute needs a BSL-3 facility. ICMR is the country’s apex body for formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research. Haffkine Institute is a public sector undertaking, owned by Maharashtra’s state government. In the past, it has developed a number of vaccines, including the anti-rabies serum, anti-venom serum and polio vaccine. Chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said Haffkine Institute has enough land to set up manufacturing facility. “Considering the state’s population of 12 crore, it would require vaccines in bulk as each person is required to get two doses. They may also have to get inoculated every year. Hence, chief minister wants the institute to prepare accordingly as there are many firms that have developed vaccines which are also effective,” Kunte said, adding that the BSL-3 facility could be used to develop vaccines for other diseases in the future.

Last week, during a video conference meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CM, Modi had said industries and institutions interested in manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine would be encouraged to do so by the Centre.