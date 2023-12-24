Maharashtra Congress MLA Sunil Kedar disqualified after conviction in bank scam

The Maharashtra state legislature disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar on Saturday, a day after he was convicted for five years for the ₹125 crore financial irregularities in Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank in 2002. Sunil Kedar (File)

The notification was issued by the state legislature secretary Jitendra Bhole on Saturday as per the provisions in Article 191 (1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of People’s Act. The action was taken after Nagpur police informed the legislature about the conviction.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Now, therefore, in accordance with sub-clause (a)of clause (3) of article 190 of the Constitution of India, the seat of Shri Kedar, has become vacant from the date of his conviction, i.e. 22nd December 2023,” the notification said.

Kedar, a former minister and a five-term MLA from Saoner in Nagpur in Vidarbha, was convicted under sections 406, 409, 468, 471, 120(B) and 134 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by an assistant chief judicial magistrate in Nagpur on Friday. He has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹12.50 lakh.

“After the conviction of more than two years, any member automatically becomes disqualified as per the ruling in Lily Thomas case,” said Bhole.

“The disqualification can be reviewed if any upper court stays the conviction awarded by the Nagpur court. The stay to sentence or the bail to the convict does not affect the disqualification,” said another official from the state legislature.

The strength of the Congress in the legislative Assembly, whose term ends in October next year, has dropped to 44 after the disqualification of Kedar.

The district cooperative bank lost ₹125 crore in government securities in 2002 as rules were flouted while investing funds through Home Trade Securities, an investment firm.