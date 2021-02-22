IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 2.1 million
Despite the steady rise in cases and appeals from authorities, social distancing and other Covid-19 norms seem lost in the crowd at Juhu beach on Sunday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Despite the steady rise in cases and appeals from authorities, social distancing and other Covid-19 norms seem lost in the crowd at Juhu beach on Sunday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 2.1 million

Maharashtra on Sunday crossed a grim milestone of recording more than 2
READ FULL STORY
By Tanushree Venkatraman
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST

Maharashtra on Sunday crossed a grim milestone of recording more than 2.1 million cases, which coincided with spike in cases and lockdown in a few districts, since the pandemic broke out in the state in March 2020. The state recorded 6,971 new Covid-19 infections, highest one-day spike in last 121 days since October 23, when the state clocked 7,347 cases. The state’s Covid case tally reached 21,00,884, while toll was pushed to 51,799 with 35 new deaths.

Mumbai which has also recorded a steady increase in cases for the past few days, reported 921 new infections on Sunday, taking to count to 319,128.

The spike has forced many districts and cities such as Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Pune, Nashik, Parbhani to impose stricter curbs on movement of the people. Amravati city will be placed under lockdown for a week starting Monday, 8pm, guardian minister Yashomati Thakur, said on Sunday. Only essential services will be allowed to function during the lockdown. This will be the first lockdown after the state initiated Mission Begin Again or unlocking activities.

A few other districts in Vidarbha and other parts of the state have imposed other curbs, including night curfew, weekend lockdown, announced closure of the schools and colleges and started penalising people, establishments for not following Covid-19 protocol.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray issued an ultimatum to people, warning them of a lockdown if Covid-19 protocol was not followed properly. “It all depends on you, whether you want a lockdown or you are ready to follow the norms to avoid it. The lockdown this time will be more difficult to follow. It will be known only after a week or two if we are facing the second wave of pandemic,” he said. He also announced a ban on social, religious, political gatherings and protests that attract crowding for the next few weeks.

The number of cases in Amravati has been increasing rapidly over the past few days. On Saturday, Amravati (both district and city) reported 1,055 cases, while on Sunday, 926 cases were reported in the district. Nashik guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday announced night curfew will be imposed in the city between 11pm and 5am, however, essential services do not come under the curb.

Amravati collector Shelesh Nawal said, “Lockdown has been imposed in Amravati city from 8pm on Monday for seven days.”

An order issued by divisional commissioner of Amravati division which governs five Vidarbha districts (Amravati, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Buldhana) on Sunday stated all the exemptions granted during the state’s Mission Begin Again initiative stand canceled. The operations of shops and establishments have been restricted to 9am to 5pm, while the attendance in private and public offices has been brought down to 15% or 15 employees, whichever is more. The hotels in these districts have been shut down allowing them to continue with the take away service, while wedding ceremonies are allowed with only 25 invitees. Weekend curfew from 5pm on Saturday to 9am on Monday has already been imposed in these districts.

The state breached the one million mark on September 11, a little over six months after the first case was detected on March 9. It took the state 187 days to cross the 1 million mark, followed by another 132 days for 2 million cases on January 21, 2021.

While there are 10 more days for the month to end, the state has already recorded 77,122 cases in February, compared to 92,177 new cases in January and 1,20,684 cases in December 2020. Between February 1 and 15, Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur added more than 3,000 cases each, while Amravati and Thane recorded more than 2,000 cases each.

The number of active cases in the state is 52,956 after 2,417 recoveries were recorded on Sunday.

It also recorded six deaths taking the toll to 11,446. Other cities like Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik also recorded 640, 599, and 291 cases respectively.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state on Covid control, said, “In the past one week, cases have doubled by 35%. It is like people are inviting trouble upon themselves. Even after so many appeals by the government, Covid appropriate behavior is not being followed. It is absolutely unfortunate. What can the government do in such a situation if not increase restrictions?”

Salunkhe further said that the transmission is now increasing in other rural districts apart from Akola and Amravati also.

District collectors or municipal commissioners have been empowered to restrict the invitees at the wedding ceremonies. As per the state guidelines issued in the past, 50 invitees are allowed for the wedding ceremonies, while the number in five districts of Vidarbha has been reduced to 25. “There is no ban on the wedding ceremony, but the attendance has been restricted to arrest the spread,” said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Despite the steady rise in cases and appeals from authorities, social distancing and other Covid-19 norms seem lost in the crowd at Juhu beach on Sunday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Despite the steady rise in cases and appeals from authorities, social distancing and other Covid-19 norms seem lost in the crowd at Juhu beach on Sunday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 2.1 million

By Tanushree Venkatraman
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday crossed a grim milestone of recording more than 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Road rage: Two men attacked in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Sion police are on the lookout for three unidentified men who allegedly attacked a duo with a broken beer bottle during a road rage incident, early on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 24-year-old tries to kill woman who turned down his advances

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 24-year-old Wadala resident for allegedly trying to push a woman under the train after she refused his advances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC will conduct seismic microzonation, hazard vulnerable risk assessment (HVRA) and develop tsunami atlas, to help administrative authorities, fire fighters, and builders in decision making while developing infrastructure in the city. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
BMC will conduct seismic microzonation, hazard vulnerable risk assessment (HVRA) and develop tsunami atlas, to help administrative authorities, fire fighters, and builders in decision making while developing infrastructure in the city. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

BMC to map probable disasters across Mumbai to help plan city infrastructure

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out mapping of all probable disasters, generate scenarios of their geographical impact zones and magnitude of destruction to life, livelihood, and property at the ward level
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC fines 5 Jalna civic officials 1 lakh each for misleading court

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Observing that the majesty of law had to be upheld by high-ranking officers, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) recently imposed a cost of 1 lakh each on five officials of the Jalna Municipal Corporation for giving false statements.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Four members of a gang arrested for house break-in

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The gang has committed more than 20 house-break-ins in Mumbai and nearby areas in the past few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Woman stripped, tied to tree, filmed in jungle near Mumbai; 4 booked

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Four people have been booked for allegedly abducting a 26-year-old Vasai woman and taking her to a jungle in Bhiwandi on February 19 evening where she was stripped, assaulted and tied to a tree by four persons. The accused allegedly also shaved off half her hair, recorded the act and threatened to post the video on social media sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra Congress to discuss strategy for local elections

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Newly appointed parliamentary board of the Maharashtra Congress will deliberate on the strategy for the forthcoming municipal corporation, district council elections and the stand to be taken on the rising fuel prices and farm laws during its meeting on Tuesday in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

South African woman held with 9-crore heroin in Mumbai visited multiple countries: NCB

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has learnt that the South African woman, who was arrested with heroin worth 9 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) last week, had earlier visited multiple countries including Brazil, Malaysia, Mozambique and South America which indicate that she may have been professionally-trained to undertake drug delivery jobs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The community fridge at Shree Nagar, Wagle Estate, Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
The community fridge at Shree Nagar, Wagle Estate, Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
mumbai news

Youth body sets up Thane’s first community fridge at Wagle Estate

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Thane’s first community fridge was set up at Wagle Estate by Bal Mitra Mandal, a youth organisation. The youngsters stocked the fridge with biscuits, fruits and mineral water. They are also taking efforts to spread the word and get more people to voluntarily come forward and fill the fridge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers found that the coastline in the eastern suburbs, including Kurla, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, Trombay Koliwada and the western section of the Thane creek, was very susceptible to flooding. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
Researchers found that the coastline in the eastern suburbs, including Kurla, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, Trombay Koliwada and the western section of the Thane creek, was very susceptible to flooding. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

20% of MMR’s coastline highly susceptible to flooding: Study

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:38 PM IST
A stretch of 50
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of five leopards will be radio-collared and tracked at SGNP.
A total of five leopards will be radio-collared and tracked at SGNP.
mumbai news

Savitri becomes first leopard at Mumbai’s SGNP to be radio-collared

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:29 PM IST
In a first, a female leopard was radio-collared and released back into the wild at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
IRCTC had resumed the Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on October 17, 2020, but later suspended services on November 24 due to low occupancy. (PTI)
IRCTC had resumed the Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on October 17, 2020, but later suspended services on November 24 due to low occupancy. (PTI)
mumbai news

WR orders probe after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The Western Railway (WR) has launched an inquiry after its premium Tejas Express train operating between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, skipped a scheduled halt at Andheri on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaikh had shifted to Hyderabad but visited Mumbai often to deal in drugs.
Shaikh had shifted to Hyderabad but visited Mumbai often to deal in drugs.
mumbai news

Dongri police and Worli ANC seized drugs worth 13.20 crore

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:16 PM IST
In two separate operations, Dongri police and the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested three persons on Saturday and allegedly seized 25kg of mephedrone and 212gm of heroin, respectively, collectively worth 13
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rising temperature brought some respite to the air quality of the city as an overall air quality index (AQI) of 125 was recorded. (HT Photo)
The rising temperature brought some respite to the air quality of the city as an overall air quality index (AQI) of 125 was recorded. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai feels the heat as temperatures soar to 36.3° Celsius

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:08 PM IST
The city recorded a hot Sunday as temperatures soared to 36
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP