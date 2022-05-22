Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra cuts VAT on petrol & diesel prices after Centre slashes excise duty
mumbai news

Maharashtra cuts VAT on petrol & diesel prices after Centre slashes excise duty

The Maharashtra government's move comes a day after the Centre reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6 per litre respectively. The reduction in excise duty meant the prices of petrol and diesel dipped by ₹9.5 per litre and ₹7 per litre respectively.
Maharashtra government has announced to reduced VAT on petrol and diesel.(HT Photo)
Published on May 22, 2022 05:34 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Maharashtra government on Sunday reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 2.08 per litre and 1.44 per litre respectively. The reduction will be implemented with immediate effect, the Maharashtra government statement added. The Maharashtra government's move comes a day after the Centre reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by 8 and 6 per litre respectively. The reduction in excise duty meant the prices of petrol and diesel dipped by 9.5 per litre and 7 per litre respectively. While announcing the reduction in excise duties, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the move will have a revenue implication of around 1 lakh crore per year for the government. Soon after the finance minister's announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter, saying the decisions showed that for his government, it is always people first. “Today's decisions, especially the the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further ‘Ease of Living’,” the prime minister had tweeted. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices fuel price
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP