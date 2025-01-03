Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra got 31% of India's FDI in first six months; topped for 5 years: Fadnavis

BySurendra P Gangan
Jan 03, 2025 12:07 PM IST

The state has consistently recorded annual FDI figures ranging between ₹1.15 lakh crore and ₹1.25 lakh crore over the last four years

Mumbai: Maharashtra has emerged as the top destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in India during the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year, attracting 1.13 lakh crore, according to data shared by Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of the state. The figure represents 31.48% of the total FDI inflow into the country during this period, surpassing all other states.

CM Devendra Fadnavis. (HT PHOTO)
CM Devendra Fadnavis. (HT PHOTO)

In a post on X, Fadnavis highlighted the state’s performance, noting that the FDI received in the six months from April to September accounted for 94.71% of the annual average FDI seen over the past four years. “The first six months (April to September) of FY 2024-25 saw FDI of 1,13,236 crore. This was 94.71% of the average FDI, which was 1.20 lakh crore for the last four years from 2020-21 to 2023-24,” Fadnavis wrote.

The state has consistently recorded annual FDI figures ranging between 1.15 lakh crore and 1.25 lakh crore over the last four years. Maharashtra attracted 1.18 lakh crore in FDI during 2022-23 and 1.25 lakh crore in 2023-24.

Fadnavis’s remarks appear to counter criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which accused the ruling coalition of failing to attract investments. During last year’s Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the opposition claimed Maharashtra was lagging behind other states due to state government policies.

The data, released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), revealed that Maharashtra led the country in FDI inflows, followed by Karnataka with 21% ( 83,628 crore) and Gujarat with 16% ( 37,059 crore). Total FDI inflows into India during the first half of the fiscal year amounted to 4,596,537 crore.

Between October 2019 and September 2024, Maharashtra attracted 6,45,664 crore in FDI, representing 31.48% of the national total. Karnataka and Gujarat ranked second and third, with shares of 20.79% and 16.44%, respectively.

Despite the positive numbers, opposition leaders remained critical. Sachin Sawant, general secretary of the Maharashtra Congress, alleged that the central government’s policies favoured Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

“Maharashtra has always led in FDI and never competed with Gujarat,” Sawant said. “Had the Modi government not shifted key projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat, the FDI achievement would have been even greater. The state government must also explain why its ambition of making Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy remains a distant dream.”

---

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On