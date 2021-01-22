Maharashtra government panel recommends Metro car-shed at Kanjurmarg
A nine-member committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has recommended that the car-shed for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) be built at Kanjurmarg and not Aarey colony. The suggestion has been made in a report submitted a fortnight before the deadline for it on February 6.
Also read | Fadnavis writes to Maharashtra CM to relocate Metro car shed to Aarey
State chief secretary Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the report was submitted to the chief minister’s office on Thursday. “We were given a mandate and we have submitted the report,” Kumar said, refusing to comment further.
The panel has recommended Kanjurmarg citing future expansion in the 102-acre land and integration of lines 3 and 6 with a common car shed at Kanjurmarg. The Bombay high court has stayed the land transfer and the building of the car-shed.
An official said two committees appointed earlier had not examined future expansion. “Considering Aarey is a 30-hectare plot, the expansion will be tough in the future.”
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in December said the expansion was difficult in Aarey.
In a letter to Thackeray on Thursday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Aarey was selected as a site for the car-depot looking at population estimates till 2053.
He alleged the committee was a farce and the report was already prepared in the favour of Kanjurmarg.
