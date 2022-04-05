Maharashtra govt appoints SIT to probe allegations of extortion against ED officials
Mumbai: Hours before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil announced that a special investigation team (SIT) will probe the extortion allegations levelled by the Sena MP against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. Additional commissioner of police (crime branch) Viresh Prabhu will conduct the probe and submit the report, the home minister said.
Raut had recently alleged that some ED officials were involved in an extortion racket with one Jitendra Navlani, adding that they extorted over ₹100 crore from builders and corporate houses in Mumbai. A formal complaint was lodged with Mumbai police by Shiv Sena leader Arvind Bhosale. The letter by Bhosale to the police commissioner of Mumbai has stated “unknown personnel of the Enforcement Directorate of the western region”.
“Viresh Prabhu is heading the probe. The investigation will be completed in due course. The decision over the action to be taken will be taken after the report is submitted,” Walse-Patil said.
The decision of constituting the SIT for the probe was taken during the home minister’s meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. The order too was immediately issued by the home department, according to the officials from Mantralaya.
BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya said that they are not scared of any SIT. “We are clean and are not scared of any SIT. Let them form the number of SITs they want to. Uddhav Thackeray should not use the police force like the mafia to save their lieutenants. We condemn the misuse of the police force. The corruption by the ‘dirty dozens’ of Shiv Sena will come to the fore and even action will be taken against the money laundering by the people related to the Thackeray family,” he said.
Reacting to the ED action of attachment of properties belonging to Raut, Walse-Patil also attacked the central government for the action by the central agencies. “One can imagine how central government works. The Enforcement Directorate takes action without any prior notice or preliminary inquiry. It will, however, not affect the prospects of the state government. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will complete its term,” Walse-Patil said.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics