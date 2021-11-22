Maharashtra govt is only worried about Aryan Khan: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday alleged that while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has been worried about actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, it doesn’t share a similar concern for youngsters of the Maratha community.

He alleged that the Maharashtra government hasn’t done anything in the last two years when it came to taking the case of Maratha reservation forward, with no commission formed and no survey conducted yet.

Rane told reporters in Thane that no meetings are held to discuss issues of the community and the case for reservation, adding that a village sarpanch would more efficient than chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He said that while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and minister Nawab Malik targets Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede every day, similar attention is not given to education and job generation for youngsters in the state.

Rane said, “Owing to several mistakes of the chief minister, the Maratha community has failed to get reservation… The MVA government has even failed to maintain reservation in education and jobs for youngsters. The government is concerned about a Bollywood actor’s son rather than youngsters in the community.”

Rane demanded that the MVA give proof of what it has done to push for reservations for members of the Maratha community and how many meetings were held to discuss the matter.

In response to Rane’s remarks, Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said the BJP itself was responsible for the issue surrounding reservation, adding that it had been trivialised by the Fadnavis administration.

Sawant said, “The 102nd amendment of the Modi government that nullified the state’s power to identify communities as socially and economically backward for special provisions and the 50% limit on reservations was the reason it was struck down.”