BJP said the scaling down of security cover for party leaders was done due to political vendetta.
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt reduces security cover to Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray

  Devendra Fadnavis's security has been reduced to Y-plus with escorts from Z-plus, his wife Amruta and daughter Divija Fadnavis security has been downgraded from Y-plus to X category.
By Surendra P Gangan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:02 PM IST

The Maharashtra government has scaled down security cover to political leaders, mostly from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In its recent order, the home department has reduced the security cover to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, his wife Amruta, daughter Divija, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, BJP’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, former Uttar Pradesh governor and BJP leader Ram Naik, among others.

In an order dated January 8, the security cover of around 13 persons has been scaled down while it has been increased for special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and Congress leader Shatrughna Sinha from Y-Plus to Z and Y-plus to Y-Plus with escort, respectively.

Devendra Fadnavis’s security has been reduced to Y-plus with escorts from Z-plus, his wife Amruta and daughter Divija Fadnavis security has been downgraded from Y-plus to X category. Raj Thackeray’s security has been scaled down to Y-plus with escort from Z, Republic Party of India (A) chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s escort facility has been removed from the Y-plus category security. BJP leaders Ram Naik and Ashish Shelar’s security has been reduced to Y category from Y-Plus cover.

Former minister of state for home and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, too, is among the leaders with scaled down security. His security cover has been scaled down from Y-plus to Y category.

The list however, has the names of leaders and their relatives from the ruling parties too. For some in the ruling party, the security cover has been reduced while a few others have been given additional security cover. Deputy Speaker and NCP leader Narhari Zirwal and the leader of opposition in legislative council, Pravin Darekar, have been give Y security, while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra, former Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar, Yuva Sena chief Varun Sardesai will enjoy X-category security.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh said, "The decision about the change in security was taken by a committee of five top home department officials, based on the threat perception. During the BJP government in the state, the security cover of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, too, was scaled down. The decision is not political, but based on the threat perception to the leaders."

A senior home department official, too, claimed that the downgrade was not political in nature. "The committee headed by the chief secretary takes a final decision on the security cover based on the threat perceptions to the leaders. There are names of Congress leaders like former minister Arif Naseem Khan, whose cover has been reduced. Over 10,000 police personnel have been affected due to Covid-19 and hundreds have died due to the infection. Besides, we have a heavy load of VVIPs visiting from other states and from the national capital of Delhi. It occupies a major chunk of the force for security,” he said, requesting anonymity.

BJP has hit out at the state government, saying the downgrade has been done for vendetta politics. “Security cover to BJP leaders has been reduced due to vendetta politics and to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Senior police officers have given reports against reducing the security cover to our leaders, despite which it has been done. It is just because we have been exposing the state government for its failures on many fronts, including relief to farmers, handling of Covid-19 pandemic,” said BJP leader Ram Kadam.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant responded by asking BJP, why the party did not question the downgrading of security cover for Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, by the BJP-led Central government.

e-paper
