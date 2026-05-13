Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state government will provide ₹5 crore to each 'akhara' or order of religious leaders participating in the 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Maharashtra Govt to provide ₹ 5 crore to each akhara for Nashik Kumbh Mela

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Speaking at a review meeting at the government's Sahyadri Guest House here, Fadnavis said smaller religious orders will receive ₹15 lakh each, while electricity bills of the akharas will be paid through the Kumbh Mela Authority.

He also announced that if land belonging to any akhara is acquired for government works, the state will provide either compensation or alternative land.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar was an opportunity for Maharashtra to set an example in public service and the event would be organised on a grand scale with guidance from sadhus and mahants from across the world, the CM said.

Preparations are being made with a long-term perspective so that the infrastructure created now can be used for future editions of the event held every 12 years, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Fadnavis said permanent development works are being undertaken in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, including a corridor around the Trimbakeshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and restoration of temples, kunds , caves and the Ramkal Path in Nashik. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fadnavis said permanent development works are being undertaken in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, including a corridor around the Trimbakeshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and restoration of temples, kunds , caves and the Ramkal Path in Nashik. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A comprehensive healthcare plan has been prepared to ensure that sadhus, mahants and devotees do not face any medical problems during the event, the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A comprehensive healthcare plan has been prepared to ensure that sadhus, mahants and devotees do not face any medical problems during the event, the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said no compromise would be made on security arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said no compromise would be made on security arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An area of 377 acres has been reserved for the congregation and the government is positively considering demands from akharas for additional land, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An area of 377 acres has been reserved for the congregation and the government is positively considering demands from akharas for additional land, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also assured that all funds required for infrastructure and facilities for pilgrims would be made available immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also assured that all funds required for infrastructure and facilities for pilgrims would be made available immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, the government launched the Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path project, estimated to cost ₹665 crore.

The project includes a 9,000-capacity Shiv Darshan Complex.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, ministers including Chhagan Bhujbal and Girish Mahajan, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, senior officials and representatives of 13 akharas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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