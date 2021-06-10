Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 tally goes up; 393 deaths, 12,207 cases recorded in 24 hours

After reporting a downward trajectory in daily infections, Maharashtra on Thursday saw an incline of 12,207 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 393 fatalities in the previous 24 hours. On Wednesday, daily infections dropped to 10,989, while 261 people lost their lives to the fatal disease.

As many as 228,611 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, according to the Covid-19 dashboard of the state. The number of tests from Wednesday rose by 8,000 on Thursday, as the bulletin showed. A total of 37,356,704 samples have been tested for identification of the virus in the state population so far, the bulletin showed.

In addition to 393 deaths reported on Thursday, 1,522 deaths were reconciled and added to the state's tally. More than 11,449 patients recovered from the disease in a single day, as per the data.

Mumbai on Thursday logged 655 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths in the past 24 hours. The financial capital, which is currently battling with waterlogging due to the monsoon, saw a decline in the number of new infections. Fatalities from the virus decreased by five in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday showed the doubling rate of infection in Mumbai at 566 days, while on Wednesday it stood at 553 days.

The Covid-19 caseload in Mumbai reached 714,450 after the infections registered in the last 24 hours. The death toll is at 15,122.

Currently, active containment zones (slums and chawls) in Mumbai are 25, declining from 28 on Wednesday. The number of active sealed buildings in the state capital amounts to 93, while on Wednesday 62 buildings were sealed to contain the spread of the virus, according to the BMC data.

