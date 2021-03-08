IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra minister’s 'Sushant' jibe at Centre as NIA gets Mukesh Ambani case
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (HT FILE)
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra minister’s 'Sushant' jibe at Centre as NIA gets Mukesh Ambani case

Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra’s home minister, said that despite the CBI probing Rajput’s June 2020 death, it is ‘surprising that they still can’t say if it was murder or suicide.’
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:24 PM IST

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday took a jibe at the Centre over the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after the investigation into the explosive-laden vehicle found near Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house was handed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Union ministry of home affairs.

Also Read | NIA to probe recovery of explosive-laden vehicle outside Ambani residence

“ATS (anti-terror squad) was probing the case where a gelatin-laded car was found at Mukesh Ambani’s residence but the NIA took over. Earlier Mumbai Police was probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case when it was taken over by the CBI. Surprising that they still can’t say if it was murder or suicide,” Deshmukh said, as per news agency ANI.

Deshmukh also clarified that the ATS would continue to probe the death of Mansukh Hiren, the businessman who owned the SUV which was found abandoned close to Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in the metropolis on February 25. On March 5, Hiren’s body was recovered from the Kalwa creek, hours after his family reported him missing. He had reported the theft of his car on March 18, a day after it was stolen. ATS has registered a murder case against ‘unknown persons’ in connection with Hiren’s death.

Also Read | Mansukh Hiren death: Maha ATS registers murder case against unidentified persons

“It is the right of NIA to take this case but the Maharashtra police ATS was probing it well. But the Mansukh Hiren case and the theft of the car will be probed by the ATS alone,” the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said.


Rajput, 34, was found dead at his flat in Mumbai on June 14 last year. Amid controversy over whether he died by suicide or was murdered, the Supreme Court, in August, asked CBI to probe the case. Last December, Deshmukh had urged the central agency to release its findings in the public domain saying ‘five-six months have passed in the investigation.’

Watch: CBI report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Maharashtra minister’s appeal

The Maharashtra home minister was interacting with the media after the Union home ministry directed NIA to conduct an investigation into the Ambani case. Twenty gelatin sticks were found in the abandoned SUV and the police later released details of a letter found in the car, which warned the Ambani and his wife, Nita, of how this was just a ‘trailer.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (HT FILE)
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra minister’s 'Sushant' jibe at Centre as NIA gets Mukesh Ambani case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra’s home minister, said that despite the CBI probing Rajput’s June 2020 death, it is ‘surprising that they still can’t say if it was murder or suicide.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (HT archive)
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (HT archive)
mumbai news

Mumbai airport to resume domestic operations from Terminal 1 from March 10

By Neha LM Tripathi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Airport officials said the resumption of services via T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety and ensure a seamless transit
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during Budget Assembly Session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT PHOTO)
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during Budget Assembly Session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT PHOTO)
budget

Maharashtra budget 2021: Farmers can repay farm loans with 0% interest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • During the budget presentation, Pawar also said the government has taken measures to encourage women to invest in real estate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
mumbai news

SSR death case: NBC arrests three, including a drug supplier, from Goa

By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The bureau’s Mumbai zonal unit and Goa sub-zonal team arrested Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko, from Nigeria, and John Infinity alias David, from Congo, and drug supplier Hemant Sah alias Maharaj
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
mumbai news

3, including one who provided drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested by NCB

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The Mumbai and Goa teams of NCB carried out two separate operations in which two foreigners were held from Mumbai while Hemant Sah alias Mahara, whose link was traced to Rajput’s case, was arrested from Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly woman interacts with a security personnel during a Covid-19 vaccination drive, at NMMC Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
An elderly woman interacts with a security personnel during a Covid-19 vaccination drive, at NMMC Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Women's Day: Maharashtra sets up vaccination centres only for women

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • "Every district has set up five such centres today. However, there are 19 such centres in Thane district due to higher demand there. There are 189 such centres in the state exclusively for vaccinating women," the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel stand guard at Mukesh Ambani's residence, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on February 26. (PTI)
Police personnel stand guard at Mukesh Ambani's residence, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on February 26. (PTI)
mumbai news

Ambani security: ATS registers murder case in SUV owner’s death

By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Mansukh Hiren, 48, whose body was recovered from Kalwa creek on March 5, hours after his family reported him missing, had told the police the Mahindra Scorpio found parked near Ambani’s house was his. He had reported it stolen on February 18 at Vikroli police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rao, arrested in 2018, was admitted to the medical facility in November last year due to ill health.
Rao, arrested in 2018, was admitted to the medical facility in November last year due to ill health.
mumbai news

Varavara Rao goes home on bail after release from hospital

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:00 AM IST
  • The 82-year-old activist, who was granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds by the Bombay high court on February 22, was discharged from the private hospital late Saturday night, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Formal orders to hand over the probe were issues late on Saturday night,(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Formal orders to hand over the probe were issues late on Saturday night,(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiren death: Maha ATS registers murder case against unidentified persons

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:11 AM IST
ATS registered the FIR against unidentified persons on the order of the state home department under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, disappearance of evidence, and a criminal conspiracy
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT)
(HT)
mumbai news

International women’s day: The women in Maharashtra’s politics

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:21 AM IST
HT takes a three key women leader – NCP MP Supriya Sule; Rashmi Thackeray, the chief editor of Saamana, mouthpiece of Shiv Sena; and BJP national secretary and former state minister Pankaja Munde
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. (HT FILE)
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

One year of Covid-19: Online mode - a big lesson for education system

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:00 AM IST
As online became the only mode of learning during the lockdown months of 2020, the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became visible, as thousands of children were forced out of the education system, and thousands more faced learning setbacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajit Pawar. (Hindustan Times)
Ajit Pawar. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: MVA govt all set to present its second budget today

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar will on Monday present the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s second budget, which is expected to register a revenue deficit of more than 1 lakh crore against the estimated revenue generation of 3,47,457 crore, in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and months-long subsequent lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aviation sector was severely affected last year with a two-month halt in flights followed by restrictions on domestic and international operations. (HT FILE)
Aviation sector was severely affected last year with a two-month halt in flights followed by restrictions on domestic and international operations. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Aviation sector awaits successful vaccination drive; crawls towards normalcy

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Experts said the ministry of civil aviation is estimated to create 1,058 jobs this month which signals growing optimism in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Topic of emergency should be buried once and for all, says Shiv Sena

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The Shiv Sena on Sunday said the topic of India’s Emergency of 1975 is “outdated” and must be “buried once and for all”, as the current situation in the country is much worse
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers. (HT FILE)
A total of 19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Over 11,000 railway passengers fined for not wearing mask

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:51 AM IST
On Western Railway, 5,530 passengers were booked till March 6. On Central Railway, 6,177 passengers were fined. A total of 19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP