Maharashtra minister’s 'Sushant' jibe at Centre as NIA gets Mukesh Ambani case

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday took a jibe at the Centre over the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after the investigation into the explosive-laden vehicle found near Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house was handed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Union ministry of home affairs.

“ATS (anti-terror squad) was probing the case where a gelatin-laded car was found at Mukesh Ambani’s residence but the NIA took over. Earlier Mumbai Police was probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case when it was taken over by the CBI. Surprising that they still can’t say if it was murder or suicide,” Deshmukh said, as per news agency ANI.

Deshmukh also clarified that the ATS would continue to probe the death of Mansukh Hiren, the businessman who owned the SUV which was found abandoned close to Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in the metropolis on February 25. On March 5, Hiren’s body was recovered from the Kalwa creek, hours after his family reported him missing. He had reported the theft of his car on March 18, a day after it was stolen. ATS has registered a murder case against ‘unknown persons’ in connection with Hiren’s death.

“It is the right of NIA to take this case but the Maharashtra police ATS was probing it well. But the Mansukh Hiren case and the theft of the car will be probed by the ATS alone,” the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his flat in Mumbai on June 14 last year. Amid controversy over whether he died by suicide or was murdered, the Supreme Court, in August, asked CBI to probe the case. Last December, Deshmukh had urged the central agency to release its findings in the public domain saying ‘five-six months have passed in the investigation.’

The Maharashtra home minister was interacting with the media after the Union home ministry directed NIA to conduct an investigation into the Ambani case. Twenty gelatin sticks were found in the abandoned SUV and the police later released details of a letter found in the car, which warned the Ambani and his wife, Nita, of how this was just a ‘trailer.’