Hiren Mansukh death: ATS registers case of murder

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has registered a case of murder against unknown persons in connection with the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren, 48, who was found dead in Kalwa creek on March 5, hours after his family reported he was missing. Hiren had earlier come forward to say the Scorpio found with gelatin sticks near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence was a vehicle he had reported stolen on February 18. A senior ATS official confirmed an FIR was registered on the basis of a statement by Hiren’s wife, Vimala, on Sunday.

A team of ATS officials visited Hiren’s place in the morning and recorded the statement of his wife as the family claimed earlier also that they were suspecting foul play and seemed that Hiren was allegedly killed. Another team also visited Kalwa creek in the afternoon and inspected the entire area where Hiren’s body was found, said the ATS official.

Vinod, brother of Mansukh, said, “ The team of ATS officials reached our home in Naupada in the morning. They were with us for three hours. We have asked for a detailed investigation as we know this is not a suicide.”

The case has been registered under the charges of 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.

Hiren had even written a letter to the home department, Thane police commissioner and Mumbai police commissioner alleging that several police officers were allegedly calling him for inquiry.

Hiren alleged in complaint that he was called for questioning by different agencies since and was feeling harassed. The family in their statement said that Hiren was at his shop around 8pm on March 4 when he got a call from someone claiming a police officer from Kandivli and asked him to meet at Ghodbander road. After his call, Hiren told his family members and left around 8:30 pm to meet the person. The family started calling Hiren around 10pm but his phone was found switched off and there were no messages or calls from Hiren to the family.