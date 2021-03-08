IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NIA to probe recovery of explosive-laden vehicle outside Ambani residence
On March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiren, the Scorpio owner, was recovered from Kalwa Creek, hours after his family reported him missing. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
On March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiren, the Scorpio owner, was recovered from Kalwa Creek, hours after his family reported him missing. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

NIA to probe recovery of explosive-laden vehicle outside Ambani residence

The NIA is currently in the process of registering a case, after which a team will visit the spot and examine the Scorpio, people familiar with the development said. The state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad was investigating the matter till now
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:34 PM IST

Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the stolen Mahindra Scorpio found with explosives and a threat letter outside the residence of billionaire Mukesh Ambani on February 25, the Centre handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA is currently in the process of registering a case, after which a team will visit the spot and examine the Scorpio, people familiar with the development said. The state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was investigating the matter till now.

The SUV was found abandoned on Carmichael Road, about 600 metres away from Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, with 20 gelatin sticks on February 25, causing a security scare. The Mumbai Police had subsequently released details of a letter found in the car, addressed to the Reliance chairman and his wife, claiming this was just “a trailer”. The SUV sported fake plates with the registration number of the lead car in the security convoy deployed for the industrialist’s wife Nita Ambani.

Also Read | Autopsy report of owner of SUV found near Ambani’s house ‘reserved’

The vehicle had been stolen from Vikhroli on February 17.

An Innova, which was said to be following the Scorpio early February 25, is also being investigated. A self-proclaimed outfit Jaish-ul-Hind allegedly claimed responsibility for planting the explosive-laden SUV outside Ambani’s residence but security officials have rejected the presence of any such outfit in the country.

A week later, the body of Hiren, the Scorpio owner, was recovered from Kalwa Creek (on March 5), hours after his family reported him missing. Hiren had reported the theft of his car on February 18.

The Mumbai Police has registered a case of murder and criminal conspiracy in Hiren’s death.

People cited above said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has ordered the NIA probe as it has powers to suo motu hand over probes in scheduled offences under the Explosives Act or the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to the central agency without the consent of state government. However, it is not clear whether NIA will take over probe into the death of Hiren as well because MHA cannot suo motu hand over a murder probe to it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
On March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiren, the Scorpio owner, was recovered from Kalwa Creek, hours after his family reported him missing. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
On March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiren, the Scorpio owner, was recovered from Kalwa Creek, hours after his family reported him missing. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

NIA to probe recovery of explosive-laden vehicle outside Ambani residence

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The NIA is currently in the process of registering a case, after which a team will visit the spot and examine the Scorpio, people familiar with the development said. The state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad was investigating the matter till now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during Budget Assembly Session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT PHOTO)
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during Budget Assembly Session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT PHOTO)
budget

Maharashtra budget 2021: Farmers can repay farm loans with 0% interest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • During the budget presentation, Pawar also said the government has taken measures to encourage women to invest in real estate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
mumbai news

SSR death case: NBC arrests three, including a drug supplier, from Goa

By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The bureau’s Mumbai zonal unit and Goa sub-zonal team arrested Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko, from Nigeria, and John Infinity alias David, from Congo, and drug supplier Hemant Sah alias Maharaj
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
mumbai news

3, including one who provided drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested by NCB

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The Mumbai and Goa teams of NCB carried out two separate operations in which two foreigners were held from Mumbai while Hemant Sah alias Mahara, whose link was traced to Rajput’s case, was arrested from Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly woman interacts with a security personnel during a Covid-19 vaccination drive, at NMMC Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
An elderly woman interacts with a security personnel during a Covid-19 vaccination drive, at NMMC Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Women's Day: Maharashtra sets up vaccination centres only for women

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • "Every district has set up five such centres today. However, there are 19 such centres in Thane district due to higher demand there. There are 189 such centres in the state exclusively for vaccinating women," the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel stand guard at Mukesh Ambani's residence, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on February 26. (PTI)
Police personnel stand guard at Mukesh Ambani's residence, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on February 26. (PTI)
mumbai news

Ambani security: ATS registers murder case in SUV owner’s death

By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Mansukh Hiren, 48, whose body was recovered from Kalwa creek on March 5, hours after his family reported him missing, had told the police the Mahindra Scorpio found parked near Ambani’s house was his. He had reported it stolen on February 18 at Vikroli police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rao, arrested in 2018, was admitted to the medical facility in November last year due to ill health.
Rao, arrested in 2018, was admitted to the medical facility in November last year due to ill health.
mumbai news

Varavara Rao goes home on bail after release from hospital

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:00 AM IST
  • The 82-year-old activist, who was granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds by the Bombay high court on February 22, was discharged from the private hospital late Saturday night, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Formal orders to hand over the probe were issues late on Saturday night,(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Formal orders to hand over the probe were issues late on Saturday night,(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiren death: Maha ATS registers murder case against unidentified persons

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:11 AM IST
ATS registered the FIR against unidentified persons on the order of the state home department under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, disappearance of evidence, and a criminal conspiracy
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT)
(HT)
mumbai news

International women’s day: The women in Maharashtra’s politics

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:21 AM IST
HT takes a three key women leader – NCP MP Supriya Sule; Rashmi Thackeray, the chief editor of Saamana, mouthpiece of Shiv Sena; and BJP national secretary and former state minister Pankaja Munde
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. (HT FILE)
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

One year of Covid-19: Online mode - a big lesson for education system

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:00 AM IST
As online became the only mode of learning during the lockdown months of 2020, the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became visible, as thousands of children were forced out of the education system, and thousands more faced learning setbacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajit Pawar. (Hindustan Times)
Ajit Pawar. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: MVA govt all set to present its second budget today

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar will on Monday present the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s second budget, which is expected to register a revenue deficit of more than 1 lakh crore against the estimated revenue generation of 3,47,457 crore, in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and months-long subsequent lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aviation sector was severely affected last year with a two-month halt in flights followed by restrictions on domestic and international operations. (HT FILE)
Aviation sector was severely affected last year with a two-month halt in flights followed by restrictions on domestic and international operations. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Aviation sector awaits successful vaccination drive; crawls towards normalcy

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Experts said the ministry of civil aviation is estimated to create 1,058 jobs this month which signals growing optimism in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Topic of emergency should be buried once and for all, says Shiv Sena

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The Shiv Sena on Sunday said the topic of India’s Emergency of 1975 is “outdated” and must be “buried once and for all”, as the current situation in the country is much worse
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers. (HT FILE)
A total of 19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Over 11,000 railway passengers fined for not wearing mask

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:51 AM IST
On Western Railway, 5,530 passengers were booked till March 6. On Central Railway, 6,177 passengers were fined. A total of 19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Thackeray. (HT PHOTO)
Raj Thackeray. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

U-turn by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena: Raj says revive Nanar to get jobs for locals

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:46 AM IST
In a complete U-turn, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, has demanded revival of the refinery petrochemical project at Nanar in Ratnagiri, which was scrapped by the previous Fadnavis government in 2019 after all political parties other than the Bharatiya Janata Party opposed it
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP