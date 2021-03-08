NIA to probe recovery of explosive-laden vehicle outside Ambani residence

Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the stolen Mahindra Scorpio found with explosives and a threat letter outside the residence of billionaire Mukesh Ambani on February 25, the Centre handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA is currently in the process of registering a case, after which a team will visit the spot and examine the Scorpio, people familiar with the development said. The state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was investigating the matter till now.

The SUV was found abandoned on Carmichael Road, about 600 metres away from Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, with 20 gelatin sticks on February 25, causing a security scare. The Mumbai Police had subsequently released details of a letter found in the car, addressed to the Reliance chairman and his wife, claiming this was just “a trailer”. The SUV sported fake plates with the registration number of the lead car in the security convoy deployed for the industrialist’s wife Nita Ambani.

The vehicle had been stolen from Vikhroli on February 17.

An Innova, which was said to be following the Scorpio early February 25, is also being investigated. A self-proclaimed outfit Jaish-ul-Hind allegedly claimed responsibility for planting the explosive-laden SUV outside Ambani’s residence but security officials have rejected the presence of any such outfit in the country.

A week later, the body of Hiren, the Scorpio owner, was recovered from Kalwa Creek (on March 5), hours after his family reported him missing. Hiren had reported the theft of his car on February 18.

The Mumbai Police has registered a case of murder and criminal conspiracy in Hiren’s death.

People cited above said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has ordered the NIA probe as it has powers to suo motu hand over probes in scheduled offences under the Explosives Act or the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to the central agency without the consent of state government. However, it is not clear whether NIA will take over probe into the death of Hiren as well because MHA cannot suo motu hand over a murder probe to it.