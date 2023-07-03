Maharashtra NCP moves disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar, 8 MLAs: ‘Act is illegal’

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Jayant Patil on Sunday announced that the party has moved disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar and eight others who ditched the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and took oath as ministers in the National Democratic Alliance or NDA government in the state led by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde.

Newly sworn-in Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar addresses a press conference with newly sworn-in state minister Chhagan Bhujbal and NCP working president Praful Patel in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Their act is illegal and as they kept Sharad Pawar and the party in the dark, following which a complaint was filed with the disciplinary committee of the party headed by Jayprakash Dandegaonkar. Following the recommendation of the disciplinary committee, the NCP has moved disqualification petitions against the nine MLAs with the state legislature through a mail,” Patil said at a press conference late Sunday.

"A physical copy will also be submitted soon. We have requested the Speaker Rahul Narvekar to give us a hearing at the earliest," Patil added. He said the party also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the same issue.

Also Read: Two rebellions that reshaped the contours of Maharashtra politics

“The moment they went against the party's policy, they are disqualified technically,” Patil further clarified.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Supreme Court's recent verdict clearly states that the whip appointed by the party will be considered as official. The number of MLAs doesn't matter. Thus, Jitendra Awhad will be considered as an official whip of the party and it would be applicable to all the MLAs,” the state NCP chief said.

Not pursuing a legal battle: Sharad Pawar

Patel's statement comes hours after Sharad Pawar, 82, said he would not be pursuing a legal battle and instead go to the people directly, even as at least 37 of his 53 MLAs set to defect and join hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. “There is no need to fight this battle legally, and neither do I have any issues if someone claims ownership over the NCP. We will go to people and seek their support. I am confident they will support us,” said Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra deputy CM

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in a surprising turn of events that in some ways resembled the split in the Shiv Sena almost a year ago, Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister, with eight other party legislators also joining the NDA government in the state.

Ajit Pawar said all MLAs are with him, and they have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as a party.

NCP working president Supriya Sule said Ajit Pawar joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government is "painful" but her relationship with him would remain the same.

"My relationship with Ajit Pawar will not change, he will always remain my elder brother. We will rebuild the party," said the NCP MP.