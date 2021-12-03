Maharashtra: No exam fee for SSC, HSC students who lost their parents to Covid-19

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that it was waiving off this year's exam fees for those Class 10 and Class 12 state board students who had lost their parents to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection during the pandemic. Calling the gesture a “small solace” on part of the government to the children who had to suffer heartbreak during this difficult phase, state government officials confirmed that the fee to be waived is for the board exams are set to be conducted in 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A small solace from our side to the children who lost their parents to the pandemic,” Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad was quoted by the PTI news agency as saying. “The fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off.”

“We are aware that they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue,” she added.

The exam fees for Class 10 students appearing for the secondary school certificate (SSC) exam, and for Class 12 students appearing for the higher secondary certificate (HSC) exam varies from ₹300 to ₹500.

The Maharashtra government has asked schools to submit the names of those students who lost their parents to the pandemic, so the administration can initiate appropriate proceedings to waive off their board exam fees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had last month decided to refund only 20.85% of the nearly ₹104 crore collected as exam fees from approximately 2.9 million SSC and HSC students for the academic year 2020-21.

The Bombay high court had on July 29 this year directed the state government to consider refunding exam fees after board exams were cancelled on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. SSC students paid ₹315 each as exam fee, of which the board agreed to refund ₹59, or 18.73 per cent of the original fees. Similarly, HSC students paid ₹415 each, but the board planned to return ₹94, or 22.65 per cent.