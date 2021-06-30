Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Maharashtra police to transfer officers posted in Mumbai for over 8 years

This would then include police inspectors, assistant police inspector and police sub inspectors. The officers were given a choice to opt for three preferred districts, including their home district.Tuesday was the last day for submitting the preferences
By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

The Maharashtra director general of police has issued an order for transferring all inspector cadre officers, who have served for more than eight years in Mumbai, outside the city. This would then include police inspectors, assistant police inspector and police sub inspectors.

According to additional director general of police Rajkumar Vhatkar’s order, a proforma has also been prepared for the same.

The officers were given a choice to opt for three preferred districts, including their home district.Tuesday was the last day for submitting the preferences.

Sources said so far a list of 727 officers has been prepared and the process will begin today.

Earlier, on March 24, as many as 86 Mumbai police personnel, including 65 from the Mumbai crime branch, were transferred. The move had come shortly after controversial Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with Antilia explosive scare and the murder of Thane auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran. Among the 65 transferred crime branch personnel, 28 were police inspectors, 17 assistant police inspectors and 20 police sub-inspectors.

