Lokayukta asks MPCB to monitor air pollution in Taloja for a month

Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to post an observation van in Taloja for a month to monitor air pollution levels in the area. HT Image

At a hearing on April 5, the MPCB was also asked to find out the industrial units that are releasing obnoxious gases and then direct them to install pollution-control devices. Officials from the CIDCO and the environment department were also present.

The matter has been posted for the next hearing on June 2.

The first hearing was held on February 17 during which Justice Kanade formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints, filed by Rajeev Sinha and Sameer Patil, against Taloja Manufactures’ Association, M/s Mumbai Waste Management Limited, and M/s. Lasons India Private Limited. The SIT was instructed to submit an interim report in one-and-a-half months and a detailed report within four months.

The Lokayukta’s April 5 order also said that the MPCB had in 2022 conveyed to the Taloja Industrial Association the seriousness of odour nuisance. Solvent handling/bromination units, fish meal units, and chemical units engaged in various reactions were among the probable sources of odour in the area, the order said.

The order further said that there is supposed to be a buffer zone of 500 metres from the boundary of notified common integrated treatment, storage and disposal facilities, restricting any residential, commercial or other construction in the area. However, several unauthorised constructions had come up in the zone, the Lokayukta said.

Justice V M Kanade said that the president of Taloja Manufacturers’ Association had claimed that they had already filed a complaint before the National Green Tribunal against the planning authority of Panvel Municipal Corporation for permitting developers to build structures in the buffer zone. A notice would be issued to the Panvel corporation commissioner in this regard, the order added.