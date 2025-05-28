Maharashtra rain: State toll rises to 8; CM assures compensation

Mumbai: Maharashtra has witnessed a trail of destruction over the past three days as relentless rainfall claimed eight lives and wreaked havoc across several districts. The deaths were reported from Pune (3), Jalna (2), and one each from Mumbai, Raigad and Ahilyanagar. Causes ranged from lightning strikes and wall collapses to falling trees and drowning incidents. Two people have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at government hospitals. Mumbai, India - May 27, 2025: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray addressing to media during press conference at Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

On Monday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the administration to provide immediate ex gratia compensation to the families of the deceased and also against the crop damages under existing disaster relief norms. At a cabinet meeting, he instructed officials to conduct urgent assessments of damage to crops, homes, and infrastructure.

Flood havoc in Marathwada

Districts in Marathwada bore the brunt of the deluge. Latur recorded an average of 206.5 mm rainfall over three days, while Ahilyanagar saw 201.2 mm. Widespread flooding disrupted daily life and led to massive crop losses. In Latur, authorities released 1,441 cusecs of water from the filled-to-capacity Renapur, Jawalga, and Kharola barrages, causing the Rena River to swell. In Ahilyanagar, 15 residents stranded near the overflowing Walumba River were rescued by local disaster teams.

Rainfall also affected Beed, Washim, Nanded, Solapur, and Jalna districts, where officials from the Relief and Rehabilitation Department warned of severe agricultural damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur on Tuesday, and an orange alert for Raigad, Satara, Pune Ghat, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli.

The state government has deployed 18 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, with ten focused on monsoon emergencies. These include two teams each in Mumbai and Thane, and others in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has six teams, with two currently engaged in Gadchiroli and Nanded.

Eight cattle deaths have also been reported in rain-related accidents.

Mumbai floods spark political row

Torrential rains on Monday caused severe waterlogging across Mumbai, with a road cave-in at Breach Candy and flooding at Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

At a state cabinet meeting, Mumbai guardian minister Ashish Shelar proposed a white paper on the city’s infrastructure, blaming project delays on the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the current BJP-Shinde government of neglecting drainage systems and allowing corruption in road works. “Despite rain in May, no lessons were learnt,” he said at a press conference, demanding state compensation for those affected and warning against using BMC funds, which he claimed were already depleted.

He noted that Mantralaya was flooded for the first time and areas like Hindmata, dry during his tenure, were inundated again. “Pumps arrived only after I did. The government is busy grabbing power. I hold ‘Bhrashtnath’ (corrupt) Shinde responsible,” he said, referring to deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske claimed Shinde was earlier kept away from Mumbai affairs. “Sanjay Raut told me not to let Shinde interfere—it was the Thackerays’ domain. But now Narayan Rane has exposed them,” he added.