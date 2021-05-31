Maharashtra records 18,600 new Covid-19 cases, tally 5,731,815

Mumbai Continuing with the steady decline since the start of May, Maharashtra recorded 18,600 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 5,731,815. The death toll has now reached 94,844 with 402 deaths, with Mumbai leading with 14,797 deaths, followed by Pune with 12,413. Mumbai recorded 1,062 new cases with 22 deaths, taking the tally to 704,622 and toll to 14,797. The test positivity rate is 7.36%, the lowest since February 22, when it was 7.12%.

The number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Maharashtra was 63,282 on May 1, which came down to 34,848 cases on May 15 and 18,600 on May 30. The state saw 802 deaths on May 1, which increased to 960 on May 15, but came down to 402 on May 30. There are currently 271,801 active patients across the state, with Pune topping with 39,466 patients, followed by Mumbai with 28,015 active patients. On Sunday, 252,623 tests were conducted, while the number of recovered people was 22,532.

Dr Subhash Salunke, advisor, Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, said a lot of efforts were undertaken to ensure the decline of the cases. “We ramped up the number of tests, ensured faster diagnosis as well as medication for the patients and also ensured they get hospital beds in time,” said Dr Salunke. He said the lockdown played a significant role in the dip.

However, despite the decline, many districts in rural areas, namely Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Washim, continued to report high number of cases with positivity rates very high. Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, advocated speeding up of vaccination. “The time has come to enforce Covid-19 protocols very stringently. There should be no leniency till at least 60% of the population is vaccinated. Even the lockdown should be opened up in a staggered manner,” said Dr Mandot. The Pune Municipal Corporation has earmarked a scheme to provide free oxygen concentrator to affected citizens.