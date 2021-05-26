Maharashtra records 24,752 new Covid-19 cases and 453 deaths, tally tops 5.65 million

Maharashtra recorded 24,752 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which took the state’s infection tally to 5,650,907, according to the health department's bulletin on Wednesday. In the same period, 453 lives were lost due to the viral disease, taking the related death toll in the state to 91,341.

The recovery rate has mounted to 92.76% after 23,065 people recovered in the said time period, taking the total number of recovered cases to 5,241,833. The positivity rate stood at 8.73% as the latest cases were out of 283,394 samples tested for the disease, a rise from 264,275 tests mentioned in the previous bulletin. The total number of tests conducted till now stand at 33,824,959.

The state’s capital city of Mumbai saw its tally rise above the 700,000-mark, as 1,352 new cases took the city’s total positive cases to 700,340. On Tuesday, 1,029 people tested positive in the metropolis. The related death toll reached 14,684 with 34 more fatalities, as against 37 on Tuesday.

This is the seventh straight day when the western state has seen less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases in a day. On May 19, its caseload rose by 34,031 fresh infections, while the related death toll on the day was 594.

Among the worst-hit districts, Nagpur saw 685 more positive cases from 16,849 tests, while 1,754 people recovered from the infection. There were 16 related fatalities as well.

Maharashtra, whose Covid-19 tally is the highest in the country, is currently under lockdown-like restrictions, which were extended till June 1 earlier this month. The state cabinet, headed by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take a call this week on extending the restrictions, extending with certain relaxations, or lifting the curbs completely. Also, the state government has already suspended vaccination against the virus for the 18-44 age group, citing shortage of vaccine doses. The doses meant for the inoculation of this age group are being diverted to be used as second doses for those above the age of 45.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON