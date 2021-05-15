Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra records 34,848 new Covid-19 cases, 960 deaths in last 24 hours
Maharashtra records 34,848 new Covid-19 cases, 960 deaths in last 24 hours

Saturday marks the seventh consecutive day of Maharashtra recording less than 50,000 daily cases.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 09:03 PM IST
A total of 2,37,264 samples were tested in the state on Friday. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)(HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra recorded 34,848 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state-wide tally to 53,44,063. This marks a decline from the 39,923 cases recorded on Friday. With 960 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest single day deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic, the death toll now stands at 80,512. A total of 2,37,264 samples were tested in the state today.

Saturday marks the seventh consecutive day of Maharashtra recording less than 50,000 daily cases. The state had recorded 53,605 cases on May 8, daily cases have been on the decline since then.

Capital city Mumbai recorded 1,450 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the city wide tally to 686,295. Marking a slight decline from the 1,660 cases reported on Friday. At 62 fatalities, the city also recorded less than 100 deaths.

