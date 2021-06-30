Maharashtra records 9,771 single-day Covid-19 cases, 141 deaths; tally crosses 6-million mark

Maharashtra on Wednesday logged 9,771 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 141 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the state health department data. The new infections and fatalities pushed the state-wide tally to over six million (6,061,404) and toll to 121,945, as per the data. The state witnessed a rise in new infections in 24 hours since 8,085 cases were reported on Tuesday.

The daily deaths in the state fell from 231 on Tuesday to 141 on Wednesday. The case fatality rate of the state now stands at 2.01%, while the positivity rate is at 4.08%.

As many as 10,353 individuals recovered from the deadly virus on Wednesday, nearly 2,000 more than Tuesday when 8,623 made full recovery. The total recovered in the state is over 5.8 million (5,819,901).

Testing in the state has been witnessing an increase, around 239,449 tests were conducted to detect the disease since Tuesday, While on Tuesday, 190,140 samples were tested for the disease the previous day, as per the state health data.

The state capital Mumbai reported 706 new infections and 25 deaths from the virus on Wednesday, the data showed. The total case tally logged in Mumbai so far reached 722,222 and the toll reached 15,451 after the new fatalities.

The financial capital also recorded the highest single-day deaths due to the infection since June 9. The new deaths in the past 24 hours are more than double since Tuesday, as per the data.

The total number of active cases in Mumbai now stands at 12,574, the health bulletin showed.

The case doubling rate in Mumbai is 716 days, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. The city has 11 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) and 80 sealed buildings, where there are a certain number of residents who have tested Covid positive, the BMC data showed.