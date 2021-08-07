Maharashtra reports 6,061 new Covid-19 cases amid CM's hint to ease more curbs

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,061 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 128 related deaths, a marginal rise in infections from the previous day. The state has recorded 6,347,820 Covid-19 cases so far of which 133,845 patients have succumbed to the disease and 6,139,493 have recovered.

With 332 new infections and five deaths, Mumbai's overall caseload and fatalities stand at 737,192 and 15,942 respectively. Maharashtra recorded a rise in Covid-19 cases the day chief minister Uddhav Thackeray indicated to further ease restrictions that were imposed to contain the virus surge.

Addressing a function organised by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), Thackeray said that the state government is going to ease more curbs but it is taking "every step cautiously", reported news agency PTI.

"A decision will be taken for local train passengers as well. We need to ensure that these relaxations do not trigger another wave of Covid-19,” he added.

As many as 11 districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur, were given no relaxations in the August 2 order, given their relatively high Covid-19 positivity rate than the state’s average. The continued restrictions in these districts have led to resentment among shopkeepers, restaurants and hotels owners.

On Thursday, Thackeray said he has explained to the representatives of hotels and restaurants that curbs will be relaxed step by step. “Like we have given relaxation for shops and establishments, other districts will also get them. But we will keep our responsibilities [towards people] in mind and then provide relaxation,” he said.