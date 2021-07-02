Maharashtra reports 8,753 single-day Covid-19 cases, Mumbai continues to log over 650 daily infections

With 8,753 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, Maharashtra witnessed its daily new cases fall below the 9,000-mark after a gap of two days. So far, 6,079,352 people have tested positive for the disease in the state, according to the latest data.

The death toll in the state climbed to 122,353 on the day after 156 people succumbed to the illness in the previous 24 hours.

The capital city of Mumbai, however, continued to report over 650 new cases (exactly 673 infections in the previous 24 hours) taking the city’s Covid-19 tally so far to 723,551. With 27 single-day fatalities, the death toll rose to 15,499, the latest data showed.

Also read | Mumbai local: How to get QR code-based travel pass for train travel amid curbs

Meanwhile, medical workers in the state tested 221,289 samples for the disease on the day as the number of samples tested so far reached 42,096,506. In Mumbai, 38,652 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count of tested samples to 7,219,827.

The cumulative number of patients who recovered from the coronavirus disease in the state reached 5,836,920 after 8,385 more people were declared cured on Thursday. While Mumbai’s cumulative recovery count touched 697,140 after 546 patients recovered from the disease in the previous 24 hours, a bulletin from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed.

The active caseload increased slightly in the state and stood at 116,867, a spike of 200 cases since Thursday. Also, 100 more active cases were added to Mumbai’s tally in the past 24 hours, which currently stands at 8,598, the BMC bulletin showed.

The BMC data also showed that the recovery rate in Mumbai district stood at 96% and 14 active containment zones were in effect in the city as of date. Also, the doubling rate of the disease in Mumbai was 744 days.

On Thursday, Pune added 296 new cases, Navi Mumbai added 142 new cases and Nagpur added 44 new cases to the state’s tally.

According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare 32,721,251 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Maharashtra as of 7pm on Thursday. This included the 26,252,955 first doses and 6,468,296 second doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON