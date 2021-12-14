Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports 8 new cases of Omicron. None had int'l travel history

With this, the state now has a total of 28 patients infected with the new strain of coronavirus. Of these, nine patients have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.
File image of a health worker taking swab sample of a man. 
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported eight new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus of which seven were detected in state capital Mumbai. The health department said the other patient is from Vasai Virar, adding none of the patients had a history of international travel, according to preliminary information.

With this, the state now has a total of 28 patients infected with the new strain. Of the 28 cases in Maharashtra, nine have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Earlier in the day, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said four more cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the national capital and all have travel history to other countries.

"So far, six people have been found Omicron-positive in the capital. One of them has been discharged. All of them had travelled to foreign countries and were transferred to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital from the (Indira Gandhi International) airport," Jain said, adding the variant has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.

Also read | From Dec 20, pre-booking RT-PCR mandatory for arrivals from ‘at-risk’ countries

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s overall new cases of Covid-19 during the day stood at 684, taking the cumulative active caseload to 6,481. While 686 patients recovered from the disease, 24 people lost their lives to the virus.

