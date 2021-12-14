Delhi reports 4 more cases of Omicron, tally rises to 6

Delhi has reported 4 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the number of such infections to 6 in the national capital, health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

"So far, six people have been found Omicron positive in the Capital. One of them has been discharged. All of them had travelled to foreign countries and were transferred to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital from the (Indira Gandhi International) airport," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The latest cases of the Omicron variant has taken the country’s tally to 45.

Delhi health minister also said the variant has not spread in the community so far, adding the situation is still "under control."

So far, 74 travellers have been sent from the airport to the LNJP Hospital, where a special ward has been set up for isolating and treating suspected cases of Omicron, Jain said. Out of this, 36 have been discharged and 38 are admitted to the hospital.

The national capital reported its first case of Omicron on December 5 after a 37-year-old was found positive with the variant with mild symptoms. He was discharged from the LNJP Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

A Ranchi resident, the man travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week.

