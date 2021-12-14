Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports 4 more cases of Omicron, tally rises to 6
delhi news

Delhi reports 4 more cases of Omicron, tally rises to 6

  • “Of the 6 cases, 1 patient has been discharged from the hospital. Currently, 35 Covid positive patients and 3 suspected cases are admitted to the LNJP Hospital,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The latest cases of the Omicron variant has taken the country’s tally to 45.
The latest cases of the Omicron variant has taken the country’s tally to 45.
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Delhi has reported 4 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the number of such infections to 6 in the national capital, health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

"So far, six people have been found Omicron positive in the Capital. One of them has been discharged. All of them had travelled to foreign countries and were transferred to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital from the (Indira Gandhi International) airport," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The latest cases of the Omicron variant has taken the country’s tally to 45.

Delhi health minister also said the variant has not spread in the community so far, adding the situation is still "under control."

So far, 74 travellers have been sent from the airport to the LNJP Hospital, where a special ward has been set up for isolating and treating suspected cases of Omicron, Jain said. Out of this, 36 have been discharged and 38 are admitted to the hospital.

The national capital reported its first case of Omicron on December 5 after a 37-year-old was found positive with the variant with mild symptoms. He was discharged from the LNJP Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

A Ranchi resident, the man travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out