Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sees record one-day inoculations, over 1.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Sept 8
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees record one-day inoculations, over 1.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Sept 8

As many as 1,439,809 doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state on Wednesday.
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:15 PM IST
More than 65.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Maharashtra so far.(HT Photo)

Over 1.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in Maharashtra on Wednesday, in what officials called as the highest single-day inoculations in the state so far, since the beginning of the vaccination drive early this year.

As many as 1,439,809 doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state on Wednesday, according to a report by news agency PTI. “It is the highest figure achieved by the state till now,” PTI quoted additional chief secretary of the public health department Dr Pradeep Vyas as saying. Dr Vyas also said that more than 65.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far and 17,978,805 people have been fully immunised against Covid-19.

On September 4, as many as 1,227,224 doses were administered in the state which was the highest until Wednesday. Over 48% of the adult population (people aged 18 and above) in the state have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine. While 37% people in the 18 to 44 age group have received a single dose, over 52% people above 45 years have received the same.

RELATED STORIES

The capital city of Mumbai reached the milestone of administering one million Covid-19 vaccine doses earlier on Tuesday, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). So far, 10,041,579 doses have been delivered in the city.

Also, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day vaccinations on the same day as the country’s cumulative coverage crossed 710 million doses. According to the Union health ministry’s data, over 7 million doses were administered in the last 24 hours alone and the country has so far administered 715,254,153 doses as of 7pm on the day.

Meanwhile, 4,174 new Covid-19 cases and 65 more related fatalities were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Of these 532 new cases and four deaths were logged from Mumbai. With this, the state’s tally reached 6,497,872 and the death toll climbed to 137,962, according to the latest data from the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shiv Sena, BJP in credit war over airport in Konkan in Maharashtra

High population, fewer Covid cases: BMC study on Mumbai wards inconclusive

Mumbai court relief for Pankaj, Sameer Bhujbal in 2015 case

Police file FIR against TBZ jewellers in Mumbai over Rs6.57 crore dues
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP