Maharashtra: Students still worried about FYJC CET

A week after the Maharashtra state board announced results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students boasting of an unprecedented 99.95% success, the announcement of ICSE results with a 100% success rate has brought the focus back on the upcoming optional common entrance test (CET) exam for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions. Despite very good individual marks, Class 10 students are now worried about CET exam which is scheduled to take place on August 21.

“Unlike previous years when our marks was only dependent on the final exam, this year the result considers our performance throughout the year and the previous academic year as well. Despite a year of anxieties, we are still facing an unsure future, which is very nerve wracking,” said Anshita Rajan, an ICSE student who scored 99.04%.

This year, Class 10 board exams across several school education boards had to be scrapped due to rising Covid-19 cases. Results for the Class 10 batch was instead formulated based on students’ performance in Class 9 and 10 combined.

According to the circular released by the state board earlier this week, an optional CET exam based solely on SSC syllabus and consisting of multiple choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks will be conducted. This two-hour paper will be conducted in physical mode on August 21 from 11am to 1pm, and registrations for the same have been stalled due to technical glitches.

“How can the state call this parity when the syllabus for the CET exam is based only on state board curriculum? ICSE syllabus for subjects like social sciences, maths and science is very different from what is taught in state board schools; so how are we supposed to compete with state board students when we haven’t studied the same curriculum?” asked Tanisha Rai, an ICSE student.

Last month, a Class 10 ICSE student approached the Bombay high court seeking help in this matter. The student’s petition points out the ‘bias’ against students of other boards and the added stress for students therefore. The court this week asked the state board to consider conducting the CET with syllabus of ICSE and cbse boards as well, the board is yet to respond to this as yet.

“After assuring us that admissions to junior college seats will be conducted in an unbiased way and from the manner in which the exam is being conducted, it seems the board wants to give a bigger advantage to state board students. We are hoping this unfair deal turns around with the court’s help,” said Saroj Sinha, another ICSE student.