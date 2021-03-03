Maharashtra: Teacher gets 5 years in jail for sexually harassing minor students
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court has sentenced a 29-year-old teacher to five years imprisonment for sexually harassing two students aged 11 and 9 in 2016.
As per the prosecution, the case came to light when the two sisters told their parents that the teacher inappropriately touched and also kissed them and refused to go to the seminary or madrassa where the teacher taught them. The 11-year-old also told her mother that the teacher asked her to come to the seminary at night pretending that she was going to attend the nature’s call.
Also Read | Greater Noida: Serial rape suspect arrested after encounter
The teacher was arrested in August 2016 and granted bail as the police failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated 60 days. During the trial, the prosecution examined the two girls and their parents to prove the case against the teacher. The court convicted the teacher on the basis of the testimony of the girls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Teacher gets 5 years in jail for sexually harassing minor students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre nod for 29 more private hospitals from Mumbai to start vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA seeks Bombay HC’s nod to start Metro work at disputed plot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Civic contractor dumps raw sewage in Bhandup salt lakes, green activist seeks action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 700 hospitals, nursing homes in Mumbai flouting fire safety norms: BMC audit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos persists at Mumbai vaccination centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Man blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car over his stand on farm laws, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: AC trains soon on Western Railway’s slow corridor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai coastal road work in fast lane, 100m tunneling done
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹1,030 crore Axis Bank loan fraud case: Peter Kerkar, 2 senior Cox and Kings executives arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road dust main contributor to PM pollution in Mumbai: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajit Pawar: Will not disconnect power supply over bills for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC permits resumption of construction near Banganga Talav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record corruption in the name of handling Covid in Maharashtra, alleges Fadnavis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 8,000 for second straight day
- With 54 deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s death toll reached 52,238.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox