Maharashtra tightens security on Anant Chaturdashi; Pune admin issues orders for Ganesh Visarjan

The Maharashtra government has tightened security across the state, especially in Mumbai and Pune, as devotees will bid farewell to Ganesha by immersing his idol on Anant Chaturdashi on Sunday. The state government has put special provisions in place for the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The muted celebrations under heavy security measures will bring an end to a subdued Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Mumbai has been put under high alert and security has been enhanced across the city for Anant Chaturdashi after the Delhi Police’s special cell busted a terror module in the city and arrested six terror suspects. One of the suspects is a resident of Dharavi, the police have claimed.

The Mumbai Police have deployed security personnel at immersion points, extra lights, cranes, lifeguards, ambulances, and fire engines have been arranged in case of any eventuality on Anant Chaturdashi, deputy commissioner of police S Chaitanya told reporters. Around 100 additional officers, 1,500 personnel from the Local Arms and other branches, at least three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), one company of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 500 home guards, and 275 constables from outside units will be stationed throughout the city.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar announced on September 17 that all shops across the city will remain closed but essential services and businesses like restaurants and hotels will be exempted from the order.

Anant Chaturdashi, the auspicious Hindu festival associated with Lord Vishnu and Ganesha, will be celebrated on Sunday. The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi ends with an immersion of the Ganesha idol on Anant Chaturdashi. Lord Ganesha is believed to depart for his heavenly abode on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.