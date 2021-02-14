Maharashtra to implement STARs project to improve learning in schools
- Strengthening the pre-primary education in the state through anganwadis with special emphasis on quality infrastructure, teachers training etc is part of the initiative.
The Maharashtra state education department will implement the ‘Strengthening Teaching- Learning And Results for States’ (STARS) initiative to improve the overall teaching and learning process in schools across the state.
The STARS initiative is a $500 million project funded by the World Bank to improve the quality of learning in schools across six states - Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan. The Maharashtra cabinet recently approved its implementation following which a government resolution was issued to that effect. The implementation will take place in a phased manner over the next five years, said officials.
Strengthening the pre-primary education in the state through anganwadis with special emphasis on quality infrastructure, teachers training etc is part of the initiative. The education department will also set up an independent teacher training platform and issue certifications after completion of the training modules. There will also be efforts to reduce dropouts, improve learning outcomes and extend counselling and guidance sessions for students.
The STAR project will be implemented under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. A seven-member committee will overlook the working of the initiative across districts in the state. “The total cost of the project will be ₹976 crore, of which, ₹390 crore will be spent by the state government and ₹586 crore will be provided by the central government," said an official from the state education department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to implement STARs project to improve learning in schools
- Strengthening the pre-primary education in the state through anganwadis with special emphasis on quality infrastructure, teachers training etc is part of the initiative.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena says PM's 'andolanjeevi' jibe also insults freedom movement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: More than 78K vaccinated in Thane district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai civic chief urges all health workers to get vaccinated as turnout is poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three trapped after fire breaks out in vessel off Mumbai coast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP demands resignation and probe against Sena minister in suicide case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagpur, Amravati impose Covid-19 curbs again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Depression, sleep disorder common among road crash victims and families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSEDCL arrears at ₹71K crore; appeals to consumers to pay bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast at pharma unit in Boisar near Mumbai, 2 injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid tussle with Thackeray govt over airplane fiasco, Guv visits Delhi
- Shiv Sena seeks to justify CM Thackeray's stand on denying airplane to the Governor for "private tour".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: CM Thackeray makes 2nd visit to MTHL, 35% works completed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: It’s mission Vidarbha for Shiv Sena and NCP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED questions actor Sachin Joshi in connection with Omkar Developer PMLA case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price rise: Transporters body threatens to suspend services, gives 14 days ultimatum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox