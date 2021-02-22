Maharashtra: Vidarbha reports highest number of Covid-19 cases
Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, Vidarbha region is reporting the highest number of new infections in Maharashtra. It recorded 2,527 cases on Sunday, 36.25% of the total new cases in the state reported on that day.
On Sunday, the state recorded 6,971 cases, its highest one-day spike in the last 121 days since October 23, when the state clocked 7,347 cases. The state’s Covid-19 case tally has reached 2,100,884.
Vidarbha has surpassed Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which reported the highest number of cases for most of the time during the pandemic. On Sunday, MMR clocked 1,678 cases and Mumbai recorded 921 cases.
Amravati in Vidarbha region is also reporting the highest number of cases across the state. On Sunday, Amravati (both district and city) reported 926 cases, while on Saturday, 1,055 cases were reported in the district.
Also Read | Will review the need for fresh lockdown after 8 days: Uddhav
The spike has led to a week-long lockdown in Amravati city to arrest the spread of the infection. “Amravati city will be placed under lockdown for a week starting Monday, 8pm,” guardian minister Yashomati Thakur said on Sunday. Only essential services will be allowed to function during the lockdown. This will be the first lockdown after the state initiated “Mission Begin Again” or unlocking activities.
A few other districts in Vidarbha and other parts of the state such as Akola, Yavatmal, Pune, Nashik, Parbhani have imposed other curbs, including night curfew, weekend lockdown, closure of schools and colleges and started penalising people and establishments for not following Covid-19 protocol.
“The rise in cases is worrying as daily cases have doubled only in a few days. On February 11, 3,297 cases were reported in the state; the number rose to 6,971, more than double, on Sunday. Moreover, the daily cases are constantly rising and we require strict decisions to bring the situation back under control,” said a senior health official.
On Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray issued an ultimatum to people, warning them of a lockdown if Covid-19 protocol was not followed properly. “It all depends on you, whether you want a lockdown or you are ready to follow the norms to avoid it. The lockdown this time will be more difficult to follow. It will be known only after a week or two if we are facing the second wave of pandemic,” he said. He also announced a ban on social, religious, political gatherings and protests for the next few weeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Vidarbha reports highest number of Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC to hear Sherlyn Chopra’s pre-arrest bail plea today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike: Shiv Sena puts up 'yahi hai acche din?' banners at petrol pumps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will review the need for fresh lockdown after 8 days: Uddhav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra schools seek increase in internal component for Class 10 board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second Covid-19 wave nearing, lockdown decision in citizens’ hands: Uddhav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 2.1 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road rage: Two men attacked in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 24-year-old tries to kill woman who turned down his advances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC to map probable disasters across Mumbai to help plan city infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC fines 5 Jalna civic officials ₹1 lakh each for misleading court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Four members of a gang arrested for house break-in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman stripped, tied to tree, filmed in jungle near Mumbai; 4 booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress to discuss strategy for local elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African woman held with ₹9-crore heroin in Mumbai visited multiple countries: NCB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox