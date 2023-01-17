MahaRERA extends US Open project validity till March 2026

Mumbai: In a relief to more than 1,000 home buyers, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) recently extended the registration of the US Open project in Mulund (West) till March 31, 2026. The project was stuck midway for the last eight years.

Home buyers welcomed the decision. Ravi Kuchian, a buyer from Matchpoint-Aces said, “The delays caused in this project could have been averted if RERA had proactively played its role as a regulator safeguarding the flat owners’ interests. We only hope now that Shapoorji Pallonji group takes cognisance of the delays caused and secures all the necessary compliance certificates and commences construction to prove its credibility.”

The order was made on January 9, but it was made public on Monday. MahaRERA chairperson Ajoy Mehta, in the order, said the promoter Ricardo Constructions – a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji group – had already received consent letters of more than two-thirds of allottees or 67 per cent consent from home buyers as mandated by section 7 of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

“Thus, given the consents received, the interest of the home buyers of the said project and to ensure that the further completion of the project is carried out in a time-bound manner, this authority grants the extension of registration of the project from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026,” said Mehta in the order.

Nirmal Developers launched the much-hyped project in 2009-2010. Named after the famous tennis grand slam, the US Open project comprises five buildings named – Matchpoint, Aces, Centre Court, Game Point and Grand Slam. The construction work has been halted since 2014.

In June 2019, the lenders of the project took charge under the SARFAESI Act, and handed over the project to Ricardo Construction Pvt. Ltd. Making Ricardo Construction the new promoter of the project, then MahaRERA chairperson Gautam Chatterjee asked the new promoter to obtain the pending approvals from the competent planning authority and start construction.

However, the developer could not commence construction before March 31, 2021, when its project registration lapsed.

Stating that finally justice has been done, another buyer Shyam Mansukhani said, “We all now expect Shapoorji Pallonji group to immediately start construction and complete the project within 39 months as promised and end the misery we are facing for the last 12 years.”

When contacted, a Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Ltd spokesperson said, “We are examining the order passed by the MahaRERA. We reiterate that we are committed to the project.”