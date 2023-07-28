Malad resident booked for duping Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik of 7.66 crore in land deal

MUMBAI: A Malad resident was booked on Wednesday for allegedly cheating Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik to the tune of ₹7.66 crore in a land deal. According to the Kashimira police officers, the cheating took place between February 5, 2021, and July 25, 2023. Police officers said that Sarnaik wanted to purchase land of 3,030 square meters along Ghodbunder Road in Thane for which he had approached the owner of the land, identified as Martin Alex Bernard Korea, a resident of Chincholi Bunder in Malad West. HT Image

The complainant, Shivaji Nale, Sarnaik’s employee, told the police that Korea had taken ₹4.16 crore from Sarnaik in instalments after executing an agreement to sell the land. He said the Shiv Sena legislator from Thane also paid an additional ₹3.50 crore to Korea’s tenants but he did not repay the loan taken from Citizen Co-op Bank and also did not complete the deal and refused to transfer the property in the name of the legislator.

The Kashimira police said that based on the statement given by Nale, they have registered an FIR against Korea under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are in the process of verifying the claims of Nale and checking the transaction between Sarnaik and Korea,” said a police officer from Kashimira police station.

When contacted, MLA Pratap Sarnaik said, “ We had bought a property a few years back, and according to the clause in the agreement, it was the seller’s responsibility to clear all dues of banks or any other institution. But later we found that the seller had not cleared the dues of banks amounting to rupees 1.8 crores. So I gave a letter of complaint to EOW. After the inquiry, EOW has registered a case against the seller for cheating a bank.” said Sarnaik.